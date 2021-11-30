Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 retention LIVE Updates: Will Punjab Kings retain KL Rahul
Live

IPL 2022 retention LIVE Updates: Will Punjab Kings retain KL Rahul

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: The rules mention that the existing eight franchises can retain a maximum of four players from their current squad.  
IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates
IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates(IPL / Twitter)
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
IPL 2022 retention LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League franchises will submit their retention list on Tuesday evening as the lucrative T20 league takes its first steps towards enlargement. In the next edition, a total of eight teams will take part in the league, with Lucknow and Ahmedabad being the two new franchises. The rules mention that the existing eight franchises can retain a maximum of four players from their current squad, which could either be three Indians and two overseas. 

 

Catch the LIVE Updates of the IPL 2022 retention: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:41 PM IST

    CSK retentions: Pathan names Dhoni, Jadeja, Gaikwad & ? 

    “Mahendra Singh Dhoni yes, Ravindra Jadeja yes, Ruturaj Gaikwad absolutely yes. You might see the future in him as far as the leadership is concern, what he has shown consistency, that has been outstanding." Click to see, who Irfan Pathan named his fourth pick from CSK retention.  

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST

    Dhoni's future at CSK 

    "I don't think MS will play the full season, I think Faf will take over at some stage through the season. But I think there will be a home game, where they announce it will be his last game and Faf will take over the captaincy after that.” - Former New Zealand cricketer ahead of the IPL retention. [Read more]

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:34 PM IST

    Lucknow show interest in KL Rahul: Report

    As per media reports, new franchise Lucknow have shown keen interest in roping in Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul. Now at 9:30, when the IPL retention start, we will get to know if the wicketkeeper-batter is being released by his current franchise? 

  • Nov 30, 2021 08:32 PM IST

    IPL 2022 retention LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome 

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 retention. It will be interesting to see whom the eight franchise have backed and who will be released for the mega auctions for the upcoming season, which going by reports will take place in April-May window next year. 

Topics
ipl
cricket

cricket

