IPL 2022: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 runs away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar for incredible IPL record

The Chennai Super Kings will aim for a recovery in the 2022 Indian Premier League when they face the Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The side has only one win in their opening six matches, having lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans last week. However, their last game saw CSK's opener Ruturaj Gaikwad return to run-scoring in style, as he slammed a brisk 73 off just 48 deliveries as he steered the Super Kings to a competitive score of 169/5 in 20 overs. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: CSK's Adam Milne ruled out for the rest of the season; Sri Lanka youngster confirmed as replacement

And against Mumbai Indians, Gaikwad has a chance of surpassing former MI star and India great Sachin Tendulkar for a massive feat in the Indian Premier League.

With 947 runs in 28 innings, Gaikwad is only 53 runs away from reaching the 1000-run mark in his IPL career. If he achieves the feat tonight – or in CSK's next game of the season against Punjab Kings – the young Indian opener will become the fastest to reach 1000 runs in the league's history.

Here's the list of the fastest players to reach 1000 runs in IPL:

Sachin Tendulkar - 31 innings

Suresh Raina - 34 innings

Devdutt Padikkal - 35 innings

Rishabh Pant - 35 innings

Rohit Sharma - 37 innings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaikwad didn't have a strong start to the season, having registered three single-digit scores in his first three games before breaching the double figures. In the previous game, however, Gaikwad held one end as the Super Kings endured a poor start, losing the early wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

The young opener, alongside Ambati Rayudu (46), forged a 92-run stand to bail the Super Kings out of trouble, and smashed five fours and as many sixes en route his blistering knock.