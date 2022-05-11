'I had a bad game. Then I got message that Sachin sir wants to meet me': MI star recalls chat with Tendulkar in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians have endured a poor outing in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League. The side is reeling at the bottom of the table with only two wins in 11 matches, and is out of the reckoning for a playoff spot in the season. The most successful team in the IPL history, MI were inconsistent across all three departments with their bowling attack significantly underperforming throughout the tournament. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The lack of a leading overseas pacer hurt Mumbai Indians this season, and Indian pacers barring Jasprit Bumrah proved to be expensive. The Rohit Sharma-led MI played the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi among pacers; both have played five games each and have conceded at an economy rate of 9.50/over.

In a video for the Mumbai Indians, Thampi has now revealed that legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar talked to him after the bowler endured a poor outing in one of the games in IPL 2022.

“I had a bad game, and I got a message from doc (the doctor) that Sachin sir wants to meet me. I spent like.. forty minutes with him and we talked about cricket. We covered everything,” Thampi recalled in the video posted by the franchise on its official YouTube channel.

The bowler also talked about Zaheer Khan and Shane Bond, who are a part of the MI support staff.

“Zak (Zaheer) sir and Bondy (Bond) sir were talking about how they prepare for the game. How they react to the situation. They were really very very friendly to talk to and you know, whenever we have time, we can message them,” said Thampi.

The Mumbai Indians will be playing for pride when they take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming game of the season. Like MI, CSK have also had a season to forget so far, as they are currently ninth in the points table with eight points in 11 matches.

