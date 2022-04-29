'It seems low-risk batting but he scores big runs, ends with strike rate of 140. It's freakish': Watson hails India star

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

IPL 2022: Shane Watson spoke in detail about the India batter, applauding his “great recipe” for building an innings.
Shane Watson.(IPL)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 09:10 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will return to action on Friday night when the side takes on the Punjab Kings in their ninth game of the 2022 Indian Premier League. The Super Giants are currently fourth in the league with 10 points, and will be aiming to solidify their position in the top-4 when they face the inconsistent PBKS side at the MCA Stadium in Pune. One of the most consistent performers for the Super Giants has been their captain KL Rahul, who has scored two centuries in the season so far. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Rahul remained unbeaten on 103 in the side's previous game against the Mumbai Indians and his knock proved key to LSG's 36-run win over Rohit Sharma's side. The leading Indian batter has now found an admirer in Shane Watson, the former Australian all-rounder who is currently the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals.

“Lucknow Super Giants have been playing really well. KL Rahul got another hundred. He's incredibly good. He's so consistent. For a top-order batsman to be as consistent as he has been.. I think he has lasted four or five years right at the top,” Watson said in The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“It is really difficult in T20 cricket to be so consistent. He's got such a great recipe for what he does. It seems really low-risk batting but he is scoring big runs, at a strike rate of 140, which is just freakish. It's freakish that he has that ability, which he has developed for this long period of time,” Watson further said.

With 368 runs, Rahul is the second-highest run-getter so far this season, just behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and has been the batting mainstay for his team. LSG's next opponents Punjab Kings have won four games and have lost as many, as they are placed at sixth position in the IPL 2022 table.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

