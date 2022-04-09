IPL 2022, SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Will Abdul Samab, Umran Malik get another chance? 21-year-old pacer in line for debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get their dodgy IPL 2022 campaign back on track when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday. Both teams have had a similar spell so far in the 10-team tournament. The Sunrisers have failed to chase down targets on two occasions, resulting in a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals and a 12-run defeat at the hands of new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

Four-time champions Chennai, under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, have also looked like a run-of-the-mill camp in its three games. Both teams are struggling on multiple fronts, especially batting, and it would be interesting to see how the IPL winners alter their team composition.

The lone bright spot for Hyderabad has been the functioning of their bowling unit comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Washington Sundar. Their overseas recruit Romario Shepherd has also picked three wickets in two games. But the batting performance has been a big drawback for the 2016 IPL champions. Skipper Kane Williamson hasn't been able to produce big innings while Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran are still in search of rhythm.

Aiden Markram and Washinton Sundar played good innings against the Royals but couldn't stay longer versus Lucknow. Hyderabad last year finished with the wooden spoon and recorded just three wins out of 14 games, and they now face a stiff challenge to get off the mark this season.

Ahead of Match 17 of IPL 2022, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad...

Kane Williamson: The skipper has a big task at hand. Sunrisers Hyderabad parted ways with David Warner, and didn't manage to snap up Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the mega auction. That puts Williamson under a lot of pressure, especially when his team's batting attack is fluctuating. Williamson will be eager to help his side gain some early momentum but will look for support from other batters.

Abhishek Sharma: He has batted higher up the order for Punjab in the domestic circuit but Abhishek's outings in the first two games of IPL 2022 have been ordinary. He scored nine off 19 balls against the Royals and 13 off 11 balls against Super Giants, and it remains to be seen whether Tom Moody tweaks the opening combination. The SRH Director of Cricket could slot Rahul Tripathi or Aiden Markram at the top with Williamson.

Washington Sundar is also a good alternative but if Shreyas Gopal comes to the side, Sharma has to face the axe. Williamson and Washington/Tripathi would open in that case.

Rahul Tripathi: His form at the No. 3 position will be crucial throughout the season. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter has scored at a 140-plus strike rate while batting at the spot. The Sunrisers will expect Tripathi to play his free-flowing game and help them get off to a brisk start in the powerplay. Tripathi had scored 44 against Lucknow.

Aiden Markram: He has shown some spark in an otherwise lacklustre display from the SRH batting force. The South African has got plenty of experience to his name, and his unbeaten 41-ball 57 against RR was a testament to his batting prowess. He tried to rebuild the innings against Lucknow but perished to a Krunal Pandya delivery. He needs to take the game deep if SRH want to stage their first successful chase of the season.

Nicholas Pooran: He started off his SRH stint with a duck but chipped in with 34 against Lucknow. Pooran's innings raised hopes of a win, but Lucknow's bowlers kept coming back with wickets. Chasing 170, Hyderabad managed to reach 157 for nine. Pooran also has to shoulder the responsibility if his team chases again.

Abdul Samad: He was Hyderabad's draft pick before the season but the youngster has so far failed to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise. Samad was among the players to face fans' ire after Hyderabad's defeat to Lucknow. The world hasn't seen his best so far, and Samad will look to produce his first substantial performance of the season.

Romario Shepherd: He plucked two wickets against Lucknow but departed on eight in the last over bowled by Jason Holder. Shepherd, who was bought for ₹7.75 crores in the mega auction, had scored an 18-ball 24 against Rajasthan, and his batting skills might help him maintain his place in the eleven. Hyderabad also have Marco Jansen if they want to tweak their overseas template.

Washington Sundar: He was sensational with the ball in the previous game. He dismissed Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis both for 1, after they had scored half-centuries in the previous game. Sundar finished with figures of 2/28 and he is likely to bowl again in the powerplay.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A no-brainer! His ability to swing the ball and loads of experience make him the leader of the pack. He's been economical so far in the competition. He finished on 1/29 against the Royals and registered figures of 0/25 versus Lucknow. An injury-free Bhuvi will be a blessing for Hyderabad throughout the season.

Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi: The Hyderabad management needs to take a brave call. Malik has been bowling thunderbolts and his ability to clock 150 kph with ease is phenomenal. But the quick has been expensive so far with figures of 1/39 and 0/39 against Rajasthan and Lucknow respectively. Tyagi, who was bought for ₹4 crore in the February auction, could be given a chance if Hyderabad shakes up its pace attack.

T Natarajan: He compliments Bhuvneshwar with his accuracy and left-arm pace element. The death over specialist has had his fair share of injuries but Natarajan will look to grab some wickets this season. The Salem bowler, who has got four wickets in two games so far, can rightly fit into Rahul Dravid's scheme of things in India's build-up to this year's T20 World Cup.