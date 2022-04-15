IPL 2022, SRH predicted XI vs KKR: Who will replace injured Washington Sundar? Big headache for Kane Williamson

They have turned things around with wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson-led Surnsiers Hyderabad will eye their third consecutive win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. The 2016 IPL champions faltered in their first two games, failing to put up a strong show while chasing. But skipper Williamson and Abhishek Sharma seem to have found the lost mojo, having registered 50-plus opening stands in the last two games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A disciplined bowling effort followed by Williamson's ice-cool knock helped Hyderabad trump a confident Gujarat Titans by eight wickets on Monday night. Their lone specialist spinner Washington Sundar, however, got injured and couldn't bowl his full quota of overs. The India star went for just 14 runs in his three overs but is likely to miss at least the next two IPL matches. Sunrisers' head coach Tom Moody confirmed that Washington has torn the webbing in his right hand, between his thumb and first finger, and it will take a "week or so" for him to be back in action.

Watch: Hardik Pandya breaks middle stump into two, scripts Samson dismissal

Washington is likely to miss the next two games but Hyderabad will breathe a sigh of relief after knowing that Rahul Tripathi's injury isn't a serious one. In the game against Gujarat, the batter was on the ground right after hitting a six, and needed medical attention. But Moody said that Tripathi was getting cramped due to humid conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of Match 25 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad...

Kane Williamson: Post David Warner's exit, Williamson has become the fulcrum around which the Hyderabad batting attack is built. He led by example against the Titans to help his team register back-to-back wins. Williamson scored 57 off 46 balls until he was out in the 17th over.

Abhishek Sharma: Tom Moody trusted the youngster despite failures in the first two games and Abhishek Sharma seems to have found his rhythm. His 42 against the Titans helped Hyderabad get off to a steady start. He had also notched up a brilliant 75 against Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read | ‘Cheap shot at Ashwin?’: Yuvraj blasted for last line of Buttler praise tweet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Tripathi: A reliable batting alternative at the No. 3 spot! Hyderabad have got one of the most experienced players at the position as Tripathi has got a healthy 140-plus strike rate. He seemed in good touch before a cramp forced him to retire-hurt midway through Hyderabad's chase. After falling on the ground right after hitting a six, he needed medical attention but Tripathi seems fine to start against Kolkata.

Nicholas Pooran: Hyderabad are going to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in their next two games, and they need Nicholas Pooran's blitz in both these games. Post Williamson's exit against Gujarat, the West Indian had hit 34 off just 18, giving the finishing touches with a late flourish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aiden Markram: Along with Pooran, Markram also ensured that Sunrisers face no further hiccups in their march against the Titans. He had scored an unbeaten 57 against Rajasthan and the South African will look to do an encore. He can also chip in with a few overs.

Shashank Singh: He hasn't got a chance to bat yet but the former Rajasthan Royals player has got a decent T20 record. In 34 matches, he has notched up 424 runs at a strike rate of 142.28. The Chattisgarh cricketer also has 10 T20 scalps to his name.

Abdul Samad/Shreyas Gopal: We haven't seen glimpses of Priyam Garg but Abdul Samad has got an excellent chance to prove his mettle. The Jammu & Kashmir batter has the ability to clear the ropes with absolute ease and chip in with some overs as well. Samad, who was Hyderabad's draft pick, looks to repay the faith shown in him by the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But in absence of Washington, the lone specialist spinner in Hyderabad eleven, the team might hand a debut to Shreyas Gopal, who had a pretty silent IPL 2021 where he played just three games before shifting his base to Hyderabad. The tweaker is just two wickets short of 50 IPL wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: A no-brainer! He has contributed with crucial wickets but his ability to bowl at the death is a notch above all other players. He is also a crucial part of the Indian team in its lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Marco Jansen: He trapped Miller in his spell against Gujarat and sent his fellow countryman back to the pavilion for just 12 runs. The South African on debut had removed MS Dhoni as well. The left-arm quick has got accuracy and pace as well. He's most likely Hyderabad's fourth overseas pick against Kolkata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran Malik: He has somewhat become synonymous with raw pace. Since his Hyderabad debut, Umran has been bowling thunderbolts from the word go. He's been expensive so far but the franchise has faith in the youngster. He clocked the fastest delivery of the IPL so far at 153.3 kph against Gujarat.

T Natarajan: He's got his yorkers right so far! The left-arm pacer finished with the wicket of Rashid to return figures of 2/34 in the previous game against the Titans. He has also earned praise from ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri, who bracketed the Salem bowler as a death bowling specialist.