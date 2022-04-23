IPL 2022, SRH Predicted XI vs RCB: Star all-rounder set for return from injury; Williamson's men eye fifth straight win

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were probably no one’s favourite team when they began their campaign in the IPL 2022. Barring Kane Williamson, they do not have many big players, and despite a stutter at the beginning, SRH are right up there as one of the top teams to beat. (IPL 2022 Live Coverage)

With four defeats in a row, SRH have proven everyone wrong but they promise to be tested against another in-form team Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom they square off against on Saturday. SRH vs RCB promises to be a battle of equals and in order to slay Faf du Plessis and Co, we feel this is the Playing XI the Sunrisers may field.

Ahead of Match 36 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, we take a look at the probable playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad...

Kane Williamson: Once again, the icy-cool Williamson has led his team defiantly as the Sunrisers notched up their fourth straight win of the season against Punjab Kings. He perished on just three but the skipper is back among the runs, having got two 30-plus scores so far in the competition.

Abhishek Sharma: He scored 31 in the previous game and Hyderabad's decision to stick with the youngster for the opener's slot seems to be working. Abhishek will seek consistency as he remains a crucial part of SRH's batting mix.

Rahul Tripathi: He has been of the top performers for SRH this season. The former KKR man has smashed 205 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 173.73. He can take the game deep and accelerate the scoring rate as well.

Aiden Markram: He made 41 not out off 27 balls against Punjab and held his nerves against Kagiso Rabada in the death overs to see his team through without drama. A vital element of SRH attack at present!

Nicholas Pooran: The West Indian had a nightmarish season with Punjab but he seems to be finding his lost mojo. He's remained unbeaten four times in six games, scoring 113 runs so far in the competition. He forged a 75-run partnership with Markram in the previous game against Punjab.

Shashank Singh: He hasn't got a real opportunity to prove his mettle since making his debut against Chennai Super Kings. The batting all-rounder has got a 140-plus strike rate in the T20s with three half-centuries. Shashank also has 10 T20 plucks under his belt.

J Suchith/Washington Sundar: Suchith has plucked two wickets in two games but the left-arm tweaker will have to make way for fit-again Washington Sundar, who looks set for his return. Washington was brilliant in the first few games of the season. Washington halts the run-flow with his spin bowling and chips in with some runs as well. Hyderabad will be stronger post his return.

Marco Jansen: He has teased batters with his variations but the biggest plus for Jansen is the extra bounce he generates. The South African bled 35 runs against Punjab and he will look to redeem himself versus Bangalore.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: An automatic pick! He's been spearheading the Hyderabad bowling attack with his skill-set and experience. Against Punjab, Bhuvneshwar returned with three wickets including the prized scalp of Liam Livingstone. Hyderabad will heavily rely on the Indian for yet another clinical display.

Umran Malik: His pinpoint yorker to Shreyas Iyer made headlines! Umran can clock 150 kph with ease and the pacer will look to trouble the Bangalore batters with his fiery deliveries. He plucked four wickets in the previous game and struck thrice in the last over of the innings.

T Natarajan: He recorded 1/38 in his four overs against Punjab but yorker-specialist Natarajan has the ability to turn the game on its head. He will be up against an in-form Bangalore lower-order comprising Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.