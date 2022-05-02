IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad endure fresh blow, coach Tom Moody provides big update on Washington Sundar's injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a fresh blow during their Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening, which the former lost by 13 runs. The team's premier all-rounder Washington Sundar endured another injury on his already injured bowling hand, a development which was confirmed by the franchise head coach Tom Moody after the clash. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The all-rounder was earlier forced to sit out for three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand before making a comeback against Gujarat Titans.

"It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched," Moody said at the post-match presentation.

"But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us," he added.

Also Read: How to deal with Umran Malik's pace? Sunil Gavaskar comes up with perfect solution

The incident took place in the fourth over bowled by Marco Jansen while Sundar was made a diving effort to save a boundary at deep square leg. Following the incident, Sundar immediately left the field and didn't bowl a single delivery in the contest.

He did come down to bat, but his stay in the middle lasted only for two balls.

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked-off the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on a poor note, losing two matches on the trot. However, the Orange Army soon bounced back and went to register five consecutive wins, before going down in another two.

The team is currently placed fourth on the points table with five wins from nine matches. They will look back to get back on winning ways when they next lock horns with Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

However, Sundar's participation in the contest looks bleak at the moment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON