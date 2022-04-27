'They need to give Kohli a break': Virat's ex-RCB teammate says India star 'overloaded with thoughts' about scoring runs

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch at the moment. After posting two successive golden ducks, Kohli was promoted in the batting order as he opened the innings alongside skipper Faf du Plessis in the game against Rajasthan Royals. However, the 33-year-old failed with the bat again as he was dismissed in merely the second over of the innings, scoring 9 off 10 deliveries. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Also read: ‘Sanju Samson wasting good form, opportunities to press for India recall’: Ian Bishop

It was an uncomfortable stay on the crease for Kohli as he found multiple edges off his bat and eventually fell to one against Prasidh Krishna, when a top edge was caught near short backward point by Riyan Parag.

Former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh spoke in detail about Kohli's struggles of late, insisting that he is “not getting into that rhythm.”

“He has obviously achieved big things. But right now, you will have to admit that he is not in form. We haven't seen so many edges off Virat Kohli's bat, he always dominates the bowlers. But he is not getting into that rhythm at the moment,” Singh said on Cricbuzz.

The former Indian bowler further added that RCB might want to give Kohli some rest.

“The team management is trying, and he is trying as well. But he is miles away from form at the moment. You can call it rest.. because if he plays one or two more games and doesn't perform, you will have to think about resting anyway. So, they need to give him a break, maybe that will help him get back to run-scoring. Maybe he is overloaded with thoughts about scoring runs right now,” said Singh.

“The pressure you take upon yourself is the biggest of all. You are fighting your own battles. Maybe that is the reason behind his struggles.”