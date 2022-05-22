Watch: RCB post visuals of celebration after securing playoffs berth; Virat Kohli shares tweet for MI

In the hunt for elusive IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore booked a playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. While Delhi finished the season with 14 points, Bangalore claimed the fourth spot in the league standings to set up a date with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, scheduled for Wednesday at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs and Royal Challengers Bangalore became the fourth team and last team to do so. Delhi, who had their playoffs qualification hopes in their own hands, missed out on the chance after Mumbai thwarted them with Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul and Tim David's quickfire 11-ball 34.

Also Read | 'Saw him giving suggestions to world-class bowler like Rabada': Harbhajan makes bold India prediction for uncapped pacer

As Mumbai cruised to the victory, Bangalore fans were on cloud nine as they inched closer to maiden IPL title. The franchise also shared pictures of its players including Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli celebrating Mumbai's win. "ABSOLUTE SCENES!" wrote the team's official Twitter handle while sharing visuals of elated Bangalore players.

Former Bangalore skipper Kohli also thanked Mumbai Indians with a cheeky tweet. He tweeted an airplane emoji to indicate their qualification for the playoff fixture in Kolkata. The star batter also included a handshake emoji and tagged the Mumbai outfit as well. His other tweet featured teammates du Plessis and Maxwell.

The fans present at the stadium were also spotted chanting 'RCB, RCB' as Mumbai edged closer to the victory. "Well isn’t that just terrific," wrote Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Tim David, who played a crucial role in Mumbai's triumph in front of their home fans, also shared the message he received from du Plessis. The Singapore batter hammered four sixes and two boundaries to dash Delhi's hopes of advancing to the final-four list.

“I got a message from Faf this morning. It was a picture of him, Maxi and Virat all in MI kit. Maybe I'll have to post to Instagram later," said David after the game.

Mumbai skipper Rohit also congratulated Bangalore for sealing the playoffs berth. "Congrats to them (on RCB), they have qualified, I would like to wish all the four teams all the best. May the best team win," he said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier, Bangalore had shared a postcard for the Mumbai Indians; "Hey @mipaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC!" The 2016 IPL finalists also changed their profile picture to a blue background, with Bangalore's logo in front.

