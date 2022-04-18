WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja left infuriated, throws his cap off after Shivam Dube fails to take David Miller's catch

The game was in Chennai Super Kings' hands all through the second innings of the game on Sunday night in Pune. After reducing them to five down in the 13th over, Chennai left Gujarat Titans with an asking rate of almost 12 and just one specialist batter to pin their hopes on. And David Miller was playing the knock of his life against Chennai, single-handedly carrying the innings on his shoulders and had CSK got him out, the game would have surely been there's. But unfortunately for a lazy fielding effort from Shivam Dube, CSK failed to grab that opportunity and it left captain Ravindra Jadeja absolutely infuriated.

It was in the 17th over of the chase when a slower and shorter delivery from Dwayne Bravo was mistimed by Miller in his pull shot. The ball had the height and Dube was spotted running towards the ball, but did not make much of an effort to take a catch - was it owing to the floodlights or the stands, it's not known - but it surely left Jadeja angry as he threw his cap off. Bravo too wasn't happy with Dube's half-hearted effort.

Rashid Khan's blitzkrieg scoring ahainst Chris Jordan in the very next over ably supported Miller's act as the South African international finished with an unbeaten knock of 94 off 51, laced with eight boundaries and 6 sixes as the Titans revived in top-class fashion to finish the chase with a ball to spare.

"We started brilliantly, as a bowling unit we did well in the first 6 overs. When we were batting, the wicket was holding up a bit. The ball was gripping, but we didn't execute our plans in the last 5 overs. I thought CJ could execute his yorkers, but he couldn't do so. That's the beauty of T20 cricket," a disappointed Jadeja said after the match.