'We are coming to terms with a new captain. But Dhoni's here to help him': CSK coach backs Jadeja despite horror start

It wasn't the kind of start anyone expected, let alone the franchise themselves as Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) lost their first four games in IPL 2022 to slump to the bottom of the points table. It is the worst start ever record by the CSK side in their 13 IPL appearances, where they won the title four times and reached the playoffs 11 times. And new captain Ravindra Jadeja has faced a lot of criticism for the losing streak. However, CSK's batting coach David Hussey admitted that the new captain has the backing of his teammates and all at the franchise.

Just two days before the start of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni had stepped down from the captaincy role after leading the franchise since 2008. Jadeja was named the new captain, but CSK have failed to open their account so far in the 15th season.

Speaking to the media ahead of their fifth game this season, Hussey said that Jadeja has been having conversations about captaincy with Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming.

"Yeah, it (making Jadeja skipper) is a big change. Obviously, MS Dhoni was the captain for such a long period of time and he has done an amazing job. But the great thing is that he is still here to help Jadeja along the way in his first year as captain. So, I know that Jadeja and MSD are talking almost every day about captaincy, about tactics and how leadership works along with Stephen Fleming the coach, and to try and make the transition as smooth as possible.

"Everyone respects Jadeja very highly and we are coming to terms with a new captain and how Jadeja likes to go about it. But, so far so good, he is doing a very good job, and I am just hoping we can get a few wins on the board very soon to help Jadeja feel more relaxed as captain. Everyone is supporting Jadeja and we are hoping for some victories very soon," he said.

CSK will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai with the aim to bag their maiden win in IPL 2022.