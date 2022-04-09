‘Who would bowl to Rahul Tewatia at the death:’ Tweets Harsha Bhogle, young India pacer says ‘me’

It is fair to say that Rahul Tewatia has developed a bit of a reputation as a death-over nemesis for bowlers in the IPL. There were a few questions asked when Gujarat Titans bid a whopping ₹9 crore for Tewatia in the mega auction, considering his modest returns in domestic cricket last year. But the all-rounder answered his critics in style. He started off IPL 2022 by playing a crucial innings towards the end to help Gujarat Titans beat fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and on Friday, he made sure he became a part of IPL folklore by hitting two sixes when 12 runs were required in 2 balls against Punjab Kings. (Follow IPL Coverage)

Tewatia's last over heroics against PBKS pacer Odean Smith took Twitter by storm. Noted former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan took the lead in hailing Tewatia's big hitting.

Commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle too reserved high praise for the Gujarat Titans' left-hander. Since this was not the first time Tewatia had managed to take his side to victory in the end overs from the most difficult of scenarios, Bhogle indicated that not many would like to bowl to Tewatia in the death overs.

"Some game this! Who would want to bowl to Tewatia at the death!!" tweeted Bhogle.

Indian left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for ₹4.2 crore in the mega auction this year, put his hand up.

"Me," replied Sakariya.

Sakariya is yet to play a match in this IPL but he has a reputation of being o very good death bowler. He had a very good debut season with the Rajasthan Royals last year, which also earned him an India cap on the Sri Lanka tour.

Tewatia had scored 14 in Titans' match against Delhi Capitals earlier in this tournament.