IPL 2022 Winner: Gujarat Titans

ByHT Sports Desk
May 04, 2023 07:16 PM IST

In their debut season, Gujarat Titans, under Hardik Pandya won the IPL 2022.

From his ascension to the captaincy throne to his induction to the leadership role at Team India in the World Cup year, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw superstar Hardik Pandya donning many hats. The white-ball maverick made his captaincy debut in an IPL season where Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were enrolled as the two new teams. Putting Gujarat Titans on the IPL map, local hero Pandya guided the Ahmedabad giants to an impressive five-wicket win over LSG in the battle of the debutants at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pandya and Co. then secured their playoff berth by topping the points table in IPL 2023. Table-toppers GT bagged 20 points from 14 matches in the 10-team tournament. Gujarat Titans thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets in the Qualifier 1 to enter the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens. Pandya's men completed a famous double over Sanju Samson and Co. by outclassing Rajasthan in the IPL 2022 final. A title-winning season in the IPL paved the way for Pandya to become Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the Indian cricket team.

Gujarat Titans with the IPL trophy last year.
Gujarat Titans with the IPL trophy last year. (PTI)

