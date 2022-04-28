'Would love to see him in T20 WC. He's going to take the world by storm': Lynn backs IPL sensation for India call-up

Blistering knocks from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans to a thrilling five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The pair's late flourish eclipsed the five-wicket haul of Hyderabad's Umran Malik, who scythed through the Gujarat batting attack with his blistering pace. The 22-year-old from Jammu belongs to the rare breed of bowlers who can clock the 150 kph mark with absolute ease. His bowling efforts went for a losing cause but Umran earned massive praise from pundits and fans, with many calling for his inclusion in the national set-up. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Umran, who has picked up 15 wickets in eight matches this season at 15.93 average, rattled Shubman Gill's off stump for his first wicket, before removing Hardik Pandya. He then bowled a 153 kmph thunderbolt to castle Wriddhiman Saha and then cleaned up David Miller and Abhinav Manohar to complete his maiden fifer.

He was rightly adjudged the player of the match for his fiery spell and many feel Umran is all set to enter the international arena. Australia star Chris Lynn also believes the bowler's raw pace will be useful on Australian pitches in this year's T20 World Cup.

"From the outside looking in, definitely. I will factor the wickets are bouncy here in Australia and you need I suppose that youth and just that guys haven't played against it. You keep going back to whom you drop because it is such a formidable (bowling) line-up, but would love to see this guy in the World Cup. He's going to take the world by the storm if he does get a chance at the international level. It is lucky that I am not a selector for India," said Lynn on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Time Out.

Umran was a net bowler for the Indian team in the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup in UAE. He later toured South Africa as a member of the India 'A' team.

"The fact that he's learning quickly as well is probably (what) impressed me more than anything. He has always got that raw pace, but it is all about that cricket IQ now which is developing every game and he is very, very impressive," Lynn further added.

Umran currently has got 15 wickets under his belt and is tied with Natarajan on the list of top wicket-takers of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the panel with 18 plucks.

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori spoke about managing the workload of the Indian and making sure that his pace doesn't dip with time.

"Potentially. It might be the best thing for him coming under the umbrella of the BCCI or the NCA, and they can manage his workloads, because there is a temptation for a player of his pace to keep bowling. I am reflecting on my conversation with Shane Bond and the fact that he thought the more you bowled, the slower you got," said Vettori.

"In the subcontinent, you are used as a net bowler, you are going on tours and things like that. So the workload could get a bit much. This is a gem here and it's just how it's looked after in the next couple of years for Indian cricket and how to get the best out of him."

