IPL 2023 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad shell out whopping 13.25 crore for Harry Brook, 8.25 crore for Mayank Agarwal

England star Harry Brook triggered a massive bidding war in the IPL 2023 Auction, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was eventually roped in by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹13.25 crore, but it wasn't easy for the franchise, who finished in eighth position last season. With a base price of ₹1.5 crore, initially Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decide to go Brook, and the bid shot up to ₹4 crore. The race then went up to ₹5 crore as SRH too joined into the race, and then put ₹7.25 crore, followed by RR taking it upto ₹8 crore. (IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

But SRH didn't give in and took the bid upto ₹8.25 crore, and then RR fought back with a bid of ₹8.50 crore. With the bids crossing the 12 crore mark, SRH finally reigned supreme at ₹13.25 crore. Making his T20I debut this year, Brook has played in 20 T20 games for England, registering 372 runs with a high score of 81. He was part of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad and played an important role. In five games, he registered 56 runs.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal also joined SRH for ₹8.25 crore. The RCB and PBKS entered the war, with the latter leading at ₹2.8 crore, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pushing ₹3.8 crore. CSK and SRH began to compete with the latter finally winning at ₹8.25 crore.

The auction also saw Joe Root and Rilee Rossouw go unsold. Reacting to Brook's acquisition, Harsha Bhogle felt that Root also deserved buyers. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The way the world of franchise cricket works. Harry Brook gets 13.25 while Root has no buyers".

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "I'm not sure if cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, but the IPL auction always is...Harry Brook for over 13 crores and Riley Rossouw unsold in the first round!"

Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by CSK for ₹50 lakh and former SRH captain Kane Williamson was bought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹2 crore.

