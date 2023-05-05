Home / Cricket / IPL 2023: Dream11 players to watch out for in RR vs GT tie

IPL 2023: Dream11 players to watch out for in RR vs GT tie

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2023 03:36 PM IST

Here are the top three Dream11 players to watch out for in tonight's RR vs GT IPL 2023 match.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Despite losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by five runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT are top of the points table. While the Royals are placed in the fourth position after their loss to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya will lead their respective sides. (IPL)
Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya will lead their respective sides. (IPL)

RR will look to give their best in their upcoming match against GT to consolidate their spot in the top four. Earlier in the season, GT and RR locked horns in Ahmedabad, and the latter emerged victorious with three wickets in hand. This time, both sides will once again face off in Jaipur and they will be relying on their respective best performers to clinch the game.

Here are the top three Dream11 players to watch out for in the RR vs GT match:

1 Jos Buttler (Captain)

Jos Buttler’s bat has gone awfully quiet in the last few games and the opening batter will look to be get back amongst the runs in the remaining fixtures. Thus far, the 2022 IPL Orange Cap winner has amassed 289 runs with three half-centuries in nine matches at a strike rate of 138. His last impactful knock (52 off 36) came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 12, 2023, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In his last meeting with GT in Ahmedabad, Buttler failed against Mohammed Shami and was dismissed for a duck while chasing a target of 178. The wicketkeeper batter’s struggle against spinners is becoming apparent as he gave his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla in the matches against CSK and MI, respectively. His form will be vital for the Royals in the business end of the season as his power-hitting skills can take apart any bowling unit in the league. The RR team management will expect match-winning performances from him in the upcoming games.

2 Mohammed Shami

Shami has been in the form of his life in IPL 2023 so far picking up 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 7.05. He is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition, along with CSK’s Tushar Deshpande. In the previous two matches, Shami has exuded confidence with his superb bowling performances.

In GT’s seven-wicket win against KKR, Shami contributed with figures of 33/3. While in his side’s five-run loss against the Capitals, he produced fire with the ball racking up figures of 11/4 in his extraordinary spell. In the previous encounter against, RR he picked up 3 for 25 in his four overs and is expected to continue it in tonight’s reverse fixtures.

3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal has been RR’s top performer so far this season scoring 428 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 159 and is the second highest run-getter in the league. In the last two games, Jaiswal has scored more than 200 runs, including a maiden century against MI in the last game. He will look to make a similar impact against GT and help RR do the double over the defending champions.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
