Kane Williamson to make GT debut; Hardik spoilt for choices in pace department: Here's Gujarat Titans' likely XI vs CSK

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on March 31 and the season opener will see defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The reigning champions will look to pick up from where they left off last season and get their campaign off to the perfect start with a win against MS Dhoni's team. GT has one of the strongest squads in the tournament. Hardik Pandya will be keen to carry his purple patch on the international stage into the IPL and will be hoping to make their second season in the IPL a memorable one too.

GT were the most consistent team last season winning 10 out of their 14 league games and defeating Rajasthan Royals twice - in the qualifier and then in the final - to claim their maiden IPL title in their debut season. They had an uneventful albeit successful mini-auction where they roped in the likes of Kane Williamson, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Josh Little, Odean Smith to strengthen their title-winning squad.

The Titans' squad is not short of batting brilliance with Shubhman Gill in the form of his life opening alongside Wriddhiman Saha. They also have an array of options to choose from in Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar and David Miller as far as the middle-order is concerned. Skipper Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Odean Smith highlight the all-rounders' section.

The bowling attack of the reigning champions stands out as one of its strongest points with Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi, Pradeep Sangwan, Josh little and Yash Dayal all capable of starting on any given match day.

GT will miss the services of David Miller, who is on national duty, for Saturday's fixture. That means Matthew Wade might get a chance to bat in the middle-order.

The impact player will be one to keep an eye on with Yash Dayal and KS Bharat two of the options that could be used.

GT’s predicted XI vs CSK

Openers: Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha.

Top and Middle Order: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, and Mathew Wade.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph/Josh Little, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

