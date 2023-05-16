IPL 2023 playoffs scenarios after GT vs SRH: Sunrisers eliminated; what LSG, MI, RCB, CSK need to do to qualify

Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in Match 62 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also, after the win, Gujarat have also been assured a top-two finish in the league phase. MS Dhoni's CSK are a win away from confirming play-off entry(AFP)

Chasing a target of 189 runs, SRH were restricted to 154/9 in 20 overs, despite a half-century by Heinrich Klaasen. The South African registered 64 runs off 44 balls, packed with fours fours and three sixes. For GT's bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma were in stunning form and bagged four wickets each respectively.

Initially, GT posted 188/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of a maiden IPL ton by Shubman Gill. The opener slammed 101 runs off 58 balls, including 13 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped five wickets for SRH.

With GT already qualifying, here are the scenarios for the other franchises:

Chennai Super Kings: Currently second in the standings with 15 points in 13 matches, CSK need to win their last match vs Delhi Capitals. If CSK lose, they can still qualify, depending on other results. Lucknow Super Giants face Mumbai Indians in Match 63, a win for any of the sides will see them go above CSK to second spot. Then, Chennai will need RCB and PBKS to not win both their remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians: MI are currently third in the table with 14 points in 12 matches. They face LSG and SRH in their remaining matches of the league phase. If MI win both games, they will enter the playoffs. But if they win one out of the remaining two, they can still qualify but need other results to go in their favour. The Rohit Sharma-led side also has their net run rate to worry about.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya-led LSG are fourth in the table with 13 points in 12 games. They face MI and Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two league matches and need to win both to qualify for the playoffs. If they win only one of the two, then they can still qualify, but it will also depend on other results.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB are fifth in the standings with 12 points in 12 matches. They face SRH and GT in their last two league fixtures. RCB will need to win both their games, and it also depends on other results. Also, the net run rate could play a big role. If they win only one of the two matches, it is still mathematically possible for them to qualify for the playoffs if LSG defeat MI and then Rohit's side loses to SRH. Net run rate will be a key factor as other teams might end up with the same amount of points.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samon-led RR are sixth in the table with 12 points in 13 matches. They face Punjab Kings in their last match and need to win the match. Even after winning, they still might not qualify, as it will also depend on other results and net run rates of other teams. If RR lose, they are knocked out, and if they win, they will also need MI or LSG and RCB to lose both their remaining games and then the net run rate will be the deciding factor.

Punjab Kings: PBKS are eighth in the standings with 12 points in 12 matches. They face DC and RR in their remaining matches and need to win both games, and also need other results to go their way. It is almost impossible for them to make it through, due to a poor net run rate, the worst among the teams still in contention for the playoffs.

For the other three franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH and Delhi Capitals, they are out of playoff contention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON