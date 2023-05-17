IPL 2023 playoffs scenario: LSG's win big boost for RR, RCB; MI, CSK not qualified yet

Lucknow Super Giants moved closer to securing a play-offs berth after the five-run victory over Mumbai Indians at home on Tuesday. The outcome helped them climb to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, tumbled one spot to settle at the fourth position adding more excitement in the play-offs race.

IPL 2023 play-offs scenario: RCB celebrate Lucknow's win(PTI)

If we look at the ten teams – defending champions Gujarat Titans are already through to the next stage, while Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated. So that leaves us with the remaining seven teams, who are vying for three available berths.

Starting with second placed Chennai Super Kings, who will look to make things easy for them with a win in their final league fixture against Delhi Capitals. A win will take them to 17 points and Lucknow are the only side, who can catch MS Dhoni and Co. if they manage to win their next fixture against DC.

Lucknow too find themselves in a similar situation and will look to build on the momentum when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match.

The five-run defeat against Lucknow, however, might come to pinch Mumbai if they fail to win their final fixture against Sunrisers. The defeat will keep Rohit Sharma and Co. on 14 points, thus raising the prospects of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, who can still reach 16 points each, advancing to the next stage.

However, a win will for Mumbai in their final league game will put more pressure on both RCB and PBKS, who'll then need to win both their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the competition.

The situation is simple for RCB and PBKS, who have played 12 matches each and share the same number of points. RCB are scheduled to take on Sunrisers, after which they travel to Ahmedabad for their final league fixture against Gujarat Titans.

PBKS will take on Delhi on Wednesday and will close the league stage against Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led unit started the tournament on a strong note but find themselves in a difficult position after enduring a string of defeats midway during the tournament.

For them and KKR the equation is win their final league fixture and hope others lose or end with 14 points after the league stage.

