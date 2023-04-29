IPL 2023 Points table: Lucknow Super Giants jump to 2nd spot after record show vs Punjab Kings

Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers put on a power-hitting masterclass as Lucknow Super Giants slayed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest here on Friday after amassing the second highest total in IPL history. A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings. Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis (C) gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on April 28, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs. Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

It was LSG's fifth win in eight matches while Punjab Kings suffered their fourth loss in eight games.

IPL 2023 Points table after PBKS vs LSG

GT have a game in hand on the top four

LSG jumped to second on the league table with the win, going past Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. They are the fourth team to get to 10 points in eight matches and have a net run rate of 0.841. It has to be noted, however, that Gujarat Titans have a game in hand on the other three teams on 10 points, which means that they can go top of the table with another win. LSG have won five out of the eight matches they have played.

Orange Cap table

Du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap

There were no changes in the top five of the Orange Cap table. Kyle Mayers is seventh with 297 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 160.54 and average of 37.13. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.46 and an average of 60.29. His teammate Virat Kohli is second with 333 runs while Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway comes third with 322 runs. Conway's teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth with 317 runs while Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is fifth with 306 runs.

Purple Cap table

Siraj continues to lead the Purple Cap table

There were no big movements in the Purple Cap table either with Mohammed Siraj continuing to lead the standings with 14 wickets. GT's Rashid Kha is second with 14 wickets, trailing Siraj on the basis of average. PBKS's Arshdeep Singh could have taken the top spot with just one wicket in Friday's match but it was not to be and he is third on the list with 14 wickets. CSK's Tushar Deshpande is fourth with 14 wickets as well while KKR's Varun Chakravarthy rounds off the top five with 13 wickets.

