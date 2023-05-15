IPL 2023: Predicting Dream11 highest run scorer and wicket-takers for GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. Gujarat are the table-toppers and have won eight of their 12 matches and can seal qualification to the playoffs with a win against SRH. They lost their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 27 runs. Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. (AFP)

Hyderabad are second from bottom on the table having won only four of their eleven games. They need to win each of their last three league matches to give themselves a shot for play-off qualification. They lost their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets.

As the two teams gear up to clash against each other for the first time in the IPL 2023, let's have a look at the players expected to score the most runs/take the most wickets in today’s game:

Most Wickets- Rashid Khan

The GT leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2023. He has picked 23 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 8. In his last outing against Mumbai Indians (MI), he scalped four wickets for thirty runs. He will be hungry to inflict some damage on his former team and ensure GT become the first team this season to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

Most Runs- Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans opener is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023 season. He has scored 475 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 141. In his last outing against Mumbai Indians, Gill managed to score just six runs. He would be aiming to bounce back with another cracking show in Ahmedabad where he was 94* in his last innings against Lucknow Super Giants. Gill has played 11 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and has scored 261 runs at an average of 32. He will once again be expected to score big and ensure GT confirm their place in this season’s playoffs.

