RR sign discarded India pacer as injured Prasidh Krishna's replacement

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna was integral to Rajasthan Royals reaching the final in the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Krishna took 19 wickets, finishing the season as RR's second highest wicket taker behind Yuzvendra Chahal and would have been integral to RR's plan to build on the success.

Prasidh's injuries have curtailed his appearances in international cricket as well over the past one year(BCCI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Krishna has been ruled out for the season due to a surgery and RR have now brought pacer Sandeep Sharma as his replacement. Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt. RR will be his third franchise, with Sandeep spending five seasons with Punjab Kings and five more with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | 'Joining an exceptional team in India': Steve Smith confirms return to IPL in 2023, KKR fans can't keep calm

Impressive performances during his time with Punjab led to Sandeep receiving India call ups. He has made two appearances in T20Is and taken one wicket. Both of his international appearances came in India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015. Sandeep's best tally in IPL came in his final season with Punjab, taking 17 wickets in 13 matches. He has taken a total of 114 IPL wickets in 104 appearances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he was integral to SRH's plans as well, Sandeep's appearances started dwindling after the 2020 season. He played just seven matches in 2021 and five in 2022. Sandeep was not retained by SRH and went unsold in the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year.

Krishna's long-standing issues with his back has curtailed his appearances with the Indian team over the past year. RR had confirmed that the pacer will miss the IPL in February this year. "Rajasthan Royals would like to confirm that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow," RR had said in a statement.

"Prasidh has suffered a lumbar stress fracture and has been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket. We are doing everything possible to support and aid Prasidh's recovery process," they further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON