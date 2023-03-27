'Joining an exceptional team in India': Steve Smith confirms return to IPL in 2023, KKR fans can't keep calm

Australia batting star Steve Smith is all set to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023 season after a gap of two years. He had gone unsold in the 2022 auction and later opted had pulled out from registering his name for the mini-auction for the 16th season of the IPL. Smith confirmed his participation through a video on his social media handle and while he did not name his team, fans of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) couldn't keep calm. Steve Smith; KKR fans

Smith last played IPL in 2021 for Delhi Capitals. Overall, he played for four different franchises in IPL. Having made his debut in 2012 for presently-defunct Pune Warriors, Smith was roped in by Rajasthan Royals two seasons later where he played for 2014 and 2015 season. After the latter franchise was suspended owing to corruption charges, he shifted base to Rising Pune Supergiants, where he had led the side to final in 2017. In 2019, he returned to Rajasthan and was announced the skipper was in 2020.

Overall, he played 103 matches in the league and scored 2485 runs, including a hundred.

On Monday, Smith, amid all the rumours, confirmed his return to IPL for the 2023 season. "Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Minutes after Smith posted the video, his social media handle was flooded with requests from Indian fans, the most notable of those were from KKR. Here are a few…

The primary reason behind KKR fans wanting Smith to join their side is because the two-time champions are desperately looking for a captaincy option after Shreyas Iyer, their regular skipper, has been reportedly ruled out of the entire season. However Smith is rumoured to return to the IPL to join the commentary team.

