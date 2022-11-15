Home / Cricket / IPL Retention 2023 Live streaming: All you need to know - date, time, players list and when and where to watch telecast

IPL Retention 2023 Live streaming: All you need to know - date, time, players list and when and where to watch telecast

Updated on Nov 15, 2022 03:55 PM IST

IPL Retention 2023 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the live telecast of the names and list of all the players retained.

Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2023 retention day. (IPL-BCCI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

With the mini-auction of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza around the corner, all 10 teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been tasked to submit their respective list of retained players for the forthcoming season of the cash-rich tournament by Tuesday (November 15). In the build-up to the retention day, a few IPL franchises have started to pen farewell notes before sharing the official retention list for the new season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Aman Khan. Shardul was bought by DC for INR 10.75 crore at the mega auction. Citing a heavy international schedule, Australia captain Pat Cummins has opted out of the IPL 2023. KKR star batter Sam Billings will also not feature in the next edition of the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard has called time on his IPL career ahead of the new season. In a few hours from now, the IPL retention announcements will be made for the 16th season of the world's richest T20 league. Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2023 retention day.

When will IPL retention 2023 take place?

The IPL Retention 2023 will take place on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).

What time will IPL Retention 2023 start?

The IPL Retention 2023 is expected to get underway at 06:00 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast IPL retention 2023 in India?

The IPL retention 2023 show will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of IPL Retention 2023?

The IPL retention show is expected to have a live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get Latest Cricket News and Cricket Schedule along with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Table and Cricket Live Score of ongoing matches.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
