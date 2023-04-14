Rishabh Pant oversees DC's RCB clash preparation; star all-rounder set to return for crucial Chinnaswamy clash

Delhi Capitals have had a forgettable start to their campaign in 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as the team incurred their second worst start to a season with four straight losses. They are now gearing up for their fifth match in the season where they will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. And ahead of the match, DC's practice session for the crucial RCB tie was overseen by Rishabh Pant. (KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Rishabh Pant with Axar Patel

Pant is not part of the ongoing IPL season as he continues to recover from the tragic car accident he incurred last December following which he had suffered multiple injuries. He had undergone surgery post that and is now recovering.

On Friday, Delhi Capitals' social-media handle shared a picture of Pant standing on the sidelines, watching the team's preparation for the RCB match as vice-captain Axar Patel stood all padded-up next to him. It however yet to be seen if Pant will be seen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to watch the match between DC and RCB.

He had watch the team's first home game in Delhi earlier this month, when they had faced defending champions Gujarat Titans. The star India cricketer was seen walking in crutches, but smiled and waved at the crowd each time the camera panned towards him. He had later met head coach Ricky Ponting and the players of Gujarat Titans as well after the match.

Meanwhile, Delhi also saw the return of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who had left the squad last week to return home for his wedding. It is yet to be seen whether DC will have him included straight into the playing XI after his forgettable star this season. In two appearances, he managed only four runs which includes a duck. He also picked up a wicket in those two games for 24 runs in three overs.

