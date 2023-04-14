Home / Cricket / 'There are faults in system': Kaif blasts Laxman-led NCA over no clarity on Bumrah injury

'There are faults in system': Kaif blasts Laxman-led NCA over no clarity on Bumrah injury

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 14, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif has now blasted VVS Laxman and his team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for lack of clarity over Bumrah's injury.

The injury list for Team India has left many veteran concerned. One of the biggest blow for India has been and will be for another period of almost three more months pertains to Jasprit Bumrah. The star India pacer had missed the T20 World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Series and is set to miss the World Test Championship final with doubts over his 2023 ODI World Cup participation as well. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now blasted VVS Laxman and his team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for lack of clarity over Bumrah's injury.

VVS Laxman; Mohammad Kaif; Jasprit Bumrah
VVS Laxman; Mohammad Kaif; Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been facing issues with back injury for over six months now. After missing the Asia Cup, he was forced into selection for the T20 World Cup, but his injury occurred again in the home series against Australia in September end and has been sidelined since then. He has ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season as well after he underwent a back surgery.

ALSO READ: 'Show temperament like Dhoni': Manjrekar blames Gill after Hardik's 'won't appreciate game to go this deep' complaint

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif felt that it has been unfair for Indian cricket fans to not have any clarity of Bumrah's return and he rather blamed the system for players frequently picking up injuries.

“I have noticed faults in the system. Players have gotten picked in the squad, and then pulled out before the match citing they weren’t fully fit. This happened to Bumrah recently and even Mohammad Shami has done this a couple of times,” Kaif said. “So the NCA trainers, physios, VVS Laxman and his team have to take care of these situations. Because it is unfair on the fans of cricket who are expecting Bumrah to play the next day. I feel this is a very serious matter and the management shouldn’t take it lightly

“There should be transparency and players should be tested properly before being declared fit. There shouldn’t be any grey area left; a player is either fit or more 10-20 days will be needed. As a Bumrah fan, I want to know what injury he has, what is his recovery time, etc. So they should address this transparency bit and put forth the exact matter.”

It yet to be seen whether Bumrah will be back for the Asia Cup later this year before India gear up for the World Cup at home.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
jasprit bumrah vvs laxman mohammed kaif indian cricket team + 2 more
jasprit bumrah vvs laxman mohammed kaif indian cricket team + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out