'There are faults in system': Kaif blasts Laxman-led NCA over no clarity on Bumrah injury

The injury list for Team India has left many veteran concerned. One of the biggest blow for India has been and will be for another period of almost three more months pertains to Jasprit Bumrah. The star India pacer had missed the T20 World Cup and the Border-Gavaskar Series and is set to miss the World Test Championship final with doubts over his 2023 ODI World Cup participation as well. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has now blasted VVS Laxman and his team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for lack of clarity over Bumrah's injury. VVS Laxman; Mohammad Kaif; Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been facing issues with back injury for over six months now. After missing the Asia Cup, he was forced into selection for the T20 World Cup, but his injury occurred again in the home series against Australia in September end and has been sidelined since then. He has ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season as well after he underwent a back surgery.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif felt that it has been unfair for Indian cricket fans to not have any clarity of Bumrah's return and he rather blamed the system for players frequently picking up injuries.

“I have noticed faults in the system. Players have gotten picked in the squad, and then pulled out before the match citing they weren’t fully fit. This happened to Bumrah recently and even Mohammad Shami has done this a couple of times,” Kaif said. “So the NCA trainers, physios, VVS Laxman and his team have to take care of these situations. Because it is unfair on the fans of cricket who are expecting Bumrah to play the next day. I feel this is a very serious matter and the management shouldn’t take it lightly

“There should be transparency and players should be tested properly before being declared fit. There shouldn’t be any grey area left; a player is either fit or more 10-20 days will be needed. As a Bumrah fan, I want to know what injury he has, what is his recovery time, etc. So they should address this transparency bit and put forth the exact matter.”

It yet to be seen whether Bumrah will be back for the Asia Cup later this year before India gear up for the World Cup at home.

