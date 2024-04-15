IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma overtakes Bairstow to become SRH's fifth-highest run-getter

Bengaluru [India], : Opener Abhishek Sharma overtook England batter Jonny Bairstow to become the fifth-highest run-getter for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. HT Image

The young all-rounder accomplished this against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match at M Chinaswammy Stadium on Monday.

Abhishek, who has been assigned a task to give brisk start to his team, did not disappoint as he scored 34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 154.55. In the ongoing season, Abhishek has scored 211 runs at an average of 35.16 and a strike rate of 197.19, with a half-century. His best score is 63. He is the 11th highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

For SRH in 50 games since 2019, has scored 1,041 runs at an average of 23.65 and a strike rate of 143.78. He has scored five half-centuries, with the best score of 75.

His best season was in 2022, scoring 426 runs in 14 matches at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of over 133, including two fifties.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time highest run-getter is Australian legend David Warner, having scored 4,014 runs in 95 matches at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of over 142.59. He smashed two centuries and 40 fifties for the team, with the best score of 126.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

SRH are in the fifth spot with three wins and two losses, while RCB are desperately searching for wins and are at the bottom with a win and five losses.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad : Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

