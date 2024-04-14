Cheteshwar Pujara's 'looking forward to join you' post sends CSK fans into overdrive ahead of MI clash

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara sparked a furore on social media among Chennai Super Kings fans, hours ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The post instantly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter as fans wondered if it hinted at him returning to the franchise after three years. Cheteshwar Pujara all set to join CSK?

CSK fans are all set for the team's fifth match in the ongoing season, where they take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians. While MI are yet to lose at home, winning two on trot after incurring an array of three losses at the start of the season, Chennai are yet to win away from home, having lost both his encounters outside Chepauk.

Moreover, CSK have a 17-21 head-to-head record against their Clasico rivals in T20 history, and a 4-7 win-loss record at the Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai. In fact, CSK lost two of their last three matches at the venue, although they won the encounter in 2023.

Ahead of the big clash, Pujara sent CSK fans into overdrive as his post hinted at joining Chennai for the first time since 2021.

His tweet read: “#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season! ”

While few were surprised at the tweet as they willingly welcomed back the star India batter, few were left worried over CSK's stance. But only a handful pointed out the twist in Pujara's post. The first part of the tweet read "#SupperKings" and not "Super Kings" as it should have been. And this could either imply sort of a show within the CSK dugout to keep the fans engaged or a completely different gig altogether. Here are some of the reactions…

Overall, Pujara played for four franchises in his IPL career, scoring 390 runs in 30 matches with a solitary fifty. However, he last featured in an IPL game in 2014, for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In 2021, he was roped in CSK for a season, but did not make the staring XI.