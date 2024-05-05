CSK handed major blow as injured Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka for injury recovery

Chennai Super Kings incurred a major blow on Sunday ahead of their IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings as fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has been nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer has been a standout performer in a rather inconsistent season for CSK, as he picked up 13 wickets in six matches in IPL 2024 at an economy of 7.68. The franchise are yet to confirm whether he will return later in the season. Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen,during the Indian Premier League cricket match(AP)

The development comes amid injury concerns for Deepak Chahar, who had pulled his hamstring after bowling just two deliveries in the match against Punjab Kings at the Chepauk earlier this week. It is yet to be known whether Chahar would return for the remainder of the season, Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, feels it is highly unlikely. "Deepak injury is not looking good. I will not say he is ruled out of the season but doubtful," he had told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Meanwhile, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman left the Chennai Super Kings camp to join his national team for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. The left-arm pacer was the leading wicket-taker for CSK this season with 14 scalps in just nine games.

“Thanks for everything Mahi bhai. It was a special feeling to share the same dressing room with a legend like you. Thanks for keeping faith in me everytime. Appreciating your valuable tips, I will remember those things. Looking forward to meeting and playing with you again soon,” he posted on his social media handles as he posed with MS Dhoni with a signed CSK jersey.

Chennai are currently placed fifth in the points table after just five wins and as many losses in 10 matches in the season. The five-time champions are hoping to push their case for playoffs qualification as they face Punjab Kings in the reverse fixture at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. PBKS had defeated the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side by seven games in the Chepauk clash.