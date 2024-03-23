 Sehwag's cheeky 'Ruturaj captaincy kar rahein hain?' query for Raina draws 'Dhoni' reply; IPL clip leaves them in splits | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Sehwag's cheeky 'Ruturaj captaincy kar rahein hain?' query for Raina draws 'Dhoni' reply; IPL clip leaves them in splits

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Virender Sehwag took a cheeky dig, asking Suresh Raina who the real CSK captain was against RCB. An IPL clip later left them laughing

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a hilarious dig at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2024 season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sehwag poked his former teammate Suresh Raina during commentary asking who the real captain for CSK was in the match against RCB. And while the CSK legend gave an 'MS Dhoni' explanation as he backed Ruturaj Gaikwad, an IPL clip by the broadcasters left them in splits.

It happened during the 13th over of the match when Raina and Sehwag were both in the commentary box alongside former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. Raina was all praise for Gaikwad's captaincy in the match where the hosts managed to come back from RCB blazing away from a 41-run opening stand to reducing them 5 down for just 81 runs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"You have to applaud Gaikwad's captaincy today," said Raina on Jio Cinema. "He made the right bowling changes...and look at his strategy."

ALSO READ: 'Saans toh lene de usko': Virat Kohli fires blazing one-liner at Ravindra Jadeja after CSK star's typical move vs RCB

Sehwag interrupted him midway asking: "Kya wakei me Ruturaj captaincy kar rahein hain (Is Ruturaj actually captaining today)?"

Raina explained saying: "Obviously. Yes Dhoni is standing in the wicketkeeping spot, but the fielding changes are being done by Ruturaj."

Sehwag wasn't impressed with the answer as he further highlighted: "If you look at the camera, most of the work is being down by Dhoni."

The broadcasters then showed Dhoni setting the field actively during the first half of RCB's batting as Raina responded sheepishly saying: "Well, it seems like he (Dhoni) is captaining," as the commentators burst into laughter.

Earlier in the match, after CSK lost the toss, former India head coach Ravi Shastri asked Gaikwad about his feelings about filling in the big shoes of Dhoni and the new Chennai captain, who was announced as the leader on the eve of the match, responded saying: I'm not looking to fill Mahi bhai's shoes. I'm going to try and bring my own shoes."

Despite what the clips may say, CSK made a winning start to their IPL 2024 season as they beat RCB by six wickets with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stitching a valiant half-century stand.

Speaking on his debut IPL captaincy after the win, Gaikwad admitted that with Dhoni still in the team, he never felt "additional pressure" and rather enjoyed the experience. He said: "I’ve always enjoyed it (captaincy), never felt it as an additional pressure. I had experience on how to handle it, never felt any pressure, obviously had Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai as well."

Saturday, March 23, 2024
