'Saans toh lene de usko': Virat Kohli fires blazing one-liner at Ravindra Jadeja after CSK star's typical move vs RCB

The Chennai Super Kings made a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign on Friday, as the side defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Chennai. It was a dominant performance from the side that saw a captaincy switch on the eve of its opener, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the reins from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had an amusing exchange during the IPL 2024 opener(IPL)

The match saw Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik steering RCB's innings after a disappointing collapse; however, before the side lost its top and middle-order fairly cheaply, there was a rather hilarious exchange that took place between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kohli, who made a return to competitive cricket after over two months with the game against CSK, was at the non-striker's end when Jadeja bowled to Cameron Green. After bowling a delivery, Jadeja swiftly returned to his bowling mark to bowl the next; this has been the usual case with the spinner for many years, who is known for completing his overs at a swift pace.

Green was seemingly not ready to face the next delivery yet, and Kohli told Jadeja, 'Saans toh lene de usko (Let him breathe man!)".

Watch:

Kohli had a quiet outing in his comeback match, as he could score 21 off 20 deliveries. Following the quick wickets in the middle-order, Kohli was tasked with keeping the run-scoring in check; however, with overs rapidly passing, he took on Mustafizur Rahman with a strong pull shot but was caught at deep midwicket area.

Green, too, fell to Bangladesh pacer as Mustafizur castled him in the same over; the CSK pacer ended with four wickets to his name, and was awarded the player of the match.

New era for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad was officially named the new CSK captain a day before the IPL 2024 opener against RCB, but the 26-year-old didn't bog down under the pressure of opening the campaign at home. Additionally, Gaikwad was also aided with the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps, as the wicketkeeper-batter helped the CSK captain in setting the field on many occasions throughout the RCB innings.