 'Saans toh lene de usko': Virat Kohli fires blazing one-liner at Ravindra Jadeja after CSK star's typical move vs RCB | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Saans toh lene de usko': Virat Kohli fires blazing one-liner at Ravindra Jadeja after CSK star's typical move vs RCB

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 23, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had an amusing exchange on the field during the IPL 2024 opener

The Chennai Super Kings made a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign on Friday, as the side defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Chennai. It was a dominant performance from the side that saw a captaincy switch on the eve of its opener, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking over the reins from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had an amusing exchange during the IPL 2024 opener(IPL)
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had an amusing exchange during the IPL 2024 opener(IPL)

The match saw Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik steering RCB's innings after a disappointing collapse; however, before the side lost its top and middle-order fairly cheaply, there was a rather hilarious exchange that took place between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Who will open for Sunrisers? Gurbaz vs Phil Salt for Kolkata? Predicting KKR vs SRH playing XI; check out H2H record

Kohli, who made a return to competitive cricket after over two months with the game against CSK, was at the non-striker's end when Jadeja bowled to Cameron Green. After bowling a delivery, Jadeja swiftly returned to his bowling mark to bowl the next; this has been the usual case with the spinner for many years, who is known for completing his overs at a swift pace.

Green was seemingly not ready to face the next delivery yet, and Kohli told Jadeja, 'Saans toh lene de usko (Let him breathe man!)".

Watch:

Kohli had a quiet outing in his comeback match, as he could score 21 off 20 deliveries. Following the quick wickets in the middle-order, Kohli was tasked with keeping the run-scoring in check; however, with overs rapidly passing, he took on Mustafizur Rahman with a strong pull shot but was caught at deep midwicket area.

Green, too, fell to Bangladesh pacer as Mustafizur castled him in the same over; the CSK pacer ended with four wickets to his name, and was awarded the player of the match.

New era for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad was officially named the new CSK captain a day before the IPL 2024 opener against RCB, but the 26-year-old didn't bog down under the pressure of opening the campaign at home. Additionally, Gaikwad was also aided with the presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps, as the wicketkeeper-batter helped the CSK captain in setting the field on many occasions throughout the RCB innings.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'Saans toh lene de usko': Virat Kohli fires blazing one-liner at Ravindra Jadeja after CSK star's typical move vs RCB
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On