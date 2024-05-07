IPL 2024, DC vs RR IPL Live Score: Ponting fires warning to playoff-bound Royals
IPL 2024, DC vs RR IPL Live Score: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are looking to reclaim the top spot while Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are desperate to break into the top four.
IPL 2024, DC vs RR IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals re-match in IPL 2024 promises to be a high-scoring fixture. Why? You ask… The average first innings score at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in this year's IPL is 249 - the highest among all venues. The overall run rate of batting teams has been 11.38 - the highest among all venues. ...Read More
DC opener Jake Fraser-Mcgurk has been scoring at a strike rate of 233. He and Abishek Porel are giving DC flying starts like never before. The finishing touches are being given by Tristian Stubbs, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. Stubbs is striking at 186 this year and Pant is nearly back to his best.
At the other end, there is Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. A top 4 that can be the envy of any T20 side. Add Shimron Hetmyer as a finisher in the mix and you know exactly why RR has been the team to beat this year. There's nothing that this batting line-up doesn't back itself to chase down.
Complementing their batting is a bowling unit led by New Zealand's Trent Boult and India's Yuzvendra Chahal. Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan haven't fared badly either.
All-round performances right from the beginning have given RR a headstart. They have been the holder of the top spot for the better part of the league. It was only Sunday that they were displaced by another team - Kolkata Knight Riders - that has been as dynamic as anything.
But RR have played a match less and tonight there is a chance to not only take back the numero uno spot but also become the first team to ensure qualification with 18 points on the board.
It won't be the easiest of tasks. With 10 points in 11 matches, DC need to win their remaining three games to sail through to the playoffs. Fraser-McGurk is their biggest bet, along with Stubbs and captain Pant.
As far as head-to-head stats of RR and DC are concerned, the Royals have a slight advantage. They have won 15 matches compared to DC's 13.
Here's all you need to know about DC vs RR clash in IPL 2024:
-RR can secure their playoff qualification against DC.
-A fit-again Ishant Sharma can start for the Capitals.
-DC’s home ground has witnessed a six in every eight balls in IPL 2024.
-Batting first teams have won all three matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Who is the best middle-order batter in IPL 2024?
Riyan Parag has been in some form for RR this season. Parag has smashed 409 runs - the most by a middle-order batter in the IPL 2024. CSK's Shivam Dube has scored 350 runs while Tilak Varma has amassed 347 runs. DC skipper Rishabh Pant has 303 runs under his belt. KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is behind Pant with 257 runs to his name.
Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav: Who is winning the key battle?
RR star Jos Buttler has scored 87 runs against DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav in 9 innings of the IPL 2024. Kuldeep has dismissed Buttler thrice. The RR opener has a strike rate of 138 against the DC spinner. Who is winning the key battle in Delhi tonight?
What should the team winning the toss do?
Did you know? The average first innings score at Delhi is 249. The overall average at the venue is 236 this season. Bat or bow, what should the team winning the toss do in what promises to be another high-scoring contest?
Is David Warner Australia's best opener ever in all three formats?
Is David Warner Australia's best opener ever in all three formats? Jake Fraser-McGurk admitted that he is happy to stay patient after missing the T20 World Cup selection call. "It's also hard to fit in. You've got David Warner, our best opener ever in three formats. You've got Travis Head, who's lighting it up over here (in the IPL) and has lit up for the past 18 months. And then Mitch Marsh is the same and he's also the captain," the Australian cricketer said.
Ponting fires warning to playoff-bound Royals
Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting pointed out that the hosts have won two of their last three games at the venue. Ponting feels DC can be hard to beat if Pant and Co. play their best cricket for 40 overs. "Our last performance against Kolkata wasn't one of our best, but we're back home now. We've won two of our three games here. We know we're coming up against a very good Rajasthan side, but as we've seen in the tournament so far if we can play our best cricket for 40 overs, then I'll guarantee that we'll be hard to beat. It doesn't matter who we play or where we play them. We know that we can beat anybody," Ponting said.
RR clash is must-win game for DC
Rishabh Pant's DC side has been inconsistent so far in the league stage of the IPL 2024. DC have won five and lost six in their last 11 games. The last three matches are must-win for Delhi. DC can only pick 16 points this season. Can Pant's DC remain in the playoff race?
Delhi Capitals star reacts to T20 World Cup snub
Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk knows was not picked for the T20 World Cup after an impressive run at Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. Fraser-McGurk has 259 runs from six innings for the Delhi Capitals. The DC opener has a strike rate of 233.33. "There are two ways you can look at it. You can look at it through, 'This is what I've done to prove my case,' and then there's also, 'Look, a month and a half ago I wasn't even in the picture'. They (selectors) probably had a good idea of what (the squad) was a month and a half ago, trying to build that, how they can get the connection in that team," Fraser-McGurk told the Willow Talk podcast.
DC's 'meet and greet' with fans before RR encounter
Delhi Capitals conducted a special meet and greet session with their fan army at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Fans had fun chats with Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shai Hope at the venue.
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for IPL fans
IPL fans! Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of DC's game against RR. There will be diversion and restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg in view of the IPL 2024. Commuters should avoid the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk and the JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm tonight. Spectators can use the shuttle services from Delhi Metro at IT Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Parking and ride facilities are available from Mata Sundari Parking for gate numbers 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate numbers 9 to 15. Pick-up and drop-off points for OLA and Uber services have been designated at gate number 2 of Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk.
How Warner has performed in IPL after SRH exit?
Veteran Australian opener David Warner was roped in by DC for INR 6.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. In 88 games, DC opener Warner has smashed 2,550 runs at an average of 31.88. The former SRH star has a strike rate of 135.64. Warner has scored just 167 runs in seven games for DC this season.
'Not sure why I was blocked': Warner on painful SRH exit
Warner became a legend at SRH. The DC star guided SRH to their first-ever IPL title back in 2016. Warner and Co. outclassed Virat Kohli's RCB in an epic final at the time. The former SRH skipper smashed 4,014 runs at an average of 49.56 for the Hyderabad side. "I am not sure why I was blocked. But I did engage with a lot of fans on the social media side for SRH. I did feel it was my duty to engage with the fans, making sure they kept coming back. That is what is most important. But from the blocking point of view, I do not know. I have been sitting on it for about 5 years. It was bizarre. At the end of the day, I still have fans who come onto my page and talk to everyone. So it is great," he added.
David Warner recalls SRH exit before DC's home clash
David Warner shared his views about the unceremonious exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Warner said that he was dropped and blocked by the franchise on social media. "It did hurt because it was a sense of like hurt for fans. The fans are the most important relationship you could have. The engagement with the fans that I had, with the team had was very good," Warner said.
'Not a spark, he is fire': Ex-KKR star all praise for uncapped RR batter
Former KKR batter Chopra asserted that Parag is playing really well at the IPL 2024. Chopra feels the RR star will play for Team India soon. "He is not a spark, he is fire, and his name is Riyan Parag. All of us know that he is hitting but what is he doing differently? A marked improvement has been seen in his game against short bowling. For that, you need to practice a lot, whether it is against the sidearm or a bowling machine, the hard work is evident," Chopra said.
Who is the player to watch out for in DC-RR clash?
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked Riyan Parag as the player to watch out for in the upcoming clash between RR and DC at the IPL 2024. Parag has scored 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.42. The RR star has a strike rate of 159.84. He has smashed four half-centuries in the IPL 2024.
What's on the IPL 2024 platter today?
DC vs RR Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024: - Former champions Rajasthan Royals will meet Delhi Capitals away from home in match No.56 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
-The Men In Pink are aiming to secure their playoff qualification against Delhi Capitals.
-DC's Ishant Sharma is fit and the senior pacer can start for the hosts
-When it comes to Delhi, the famous ground has witnessed a six in every eight balls this season.
-Teams batting first have won all three matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
A quick look at two squads!
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.
Get set
Hello and a very warm welcome to the live coverage of yet another exciting IPL match between DC and RR. This promised to be a cracker. We have one side (RR) who is looking to reclaim the top spot in the points table become the first team to ensure qualification this year. On the other hand, DC are still out of the top four and are desperate to win the next three games to go through to the playoffs.