IPL 2024, DC vs RR IPL Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals re-match in IPL 2024 promises to be a high-scoring fixture. Why? You ask… The average first innings score at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in this year's IPL is 249 - the highest among all venues. The overall run rate of batting teams has been 11.38 - the highest among all venues. ...Read More

DC opener Jake Fraser-Mcgurk has been scoring at a strike rate of 233. He and Abishek Porel are giving DC flying starts like never before. The finishing touches are being given by Tristian Stubbs, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. Stubbs is striking at 186 this year and Pant is nearly back to his best.

At the other end, there is Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. A top 4 that can be the envy of any T20 side. Add Shimron Hetmyer as a finisher in the mix and you know exactly why RR has been the team to beat this year. There's nothing that this batting line-up doesn't back itself to chase down.

Complementing their batting is a bowling unit led by New Zealand's Trent Boult and India's Yuzvendra Chahal. Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan haven't fared badly either.

All-round performances right from the beginning have given RR a headstart. They have been the holder of the top spot for the better part of the league. It was only Sunday that they were displaced by another team - Kolkata Knight Riders - that has been as dynamic as anything.

But RR have played a match less and tonight there is a chance to not only take back the numero uno spot but also become the first team to ensure qualification with 18 points on the board.

It won't be the easiest of tasks. With 10 points in 11 matches, DC need to win their remaining three games to sail through to the playoffs. Fraser-McGurk is their biggest bet, along with Stubbs and captain Pant.

As far as head-to-head stats of RR and DC are concerned, the Royals have a slight advantage. They have won 15 matches compared to DC's 13.

Here's all you need to know about DC vs RR clash in IPL 2024:

-RR can secure their playoff qualification against DC.

-A fit-again Ishant Sharma can start for the Capitals.

-DC’s home ground has witnessed a six in every eight balls in IPL 2024.

-Batting first teams have won all three matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium.