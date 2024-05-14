IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream 11 fantasy team, captain, vice-captain and prediction

Lucknow Super Giants were handed an embarrassing 10-wicket by the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they’ll be looking to stay alive in the playoffs race with a win over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. LSG and DC will face each other on Tuesday.(AFP)

The playoffs chances for the Capitals were dented by the sprightly Royal Challengers Bengaluru where they were deprived of a 16-point finish in the table.

With two matches still left for LSG, their hopes are not yet diminished. The KL Rahul-led side would look to forget the past losses and turn their fortunes against DC. As both teams look to win their remaining matches, they’ll still test their fate on the results of other teams.

DC likely XI (if batting first)

Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma

DC likely XI (if bowling first)

Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Kumar Kushagra, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Gulbadin Naib

LSG likely XI (if batting first)

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Naveen-Ul-Haq

LSG likely XI (if bowling first)

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, M Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh

Impact Players: Yudhvir Singh, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner, Devdutt Paddikal

Player Statistics (Delhi Capitals)

Jake Fraser McGurk

DC opener Jake Fraser McGurk has unleashed his fury on almost every bowling unit he has played so far. The Australian young gun has scored 330 runs from just eight matches at a whopping strike rate of 237 with four fifties to his name.

Rishabh Pant

Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant has led from the front for his team being the highest run scorer. The left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman has notched 413 runs from 13 matches at a strike rate of 156. Pant has notched three fifties this season with his highest score being an unbeaten 88.

Players who can make a difference

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been the most reliable all-rounder for Delhi this season. The left-hander has scored 221 runs from 11 games and has also picked 11 wickets at an impressive economy of nearly 7.37. Axar, who temporarily replaced Rishabh Pant as the skipper also scored a fighting fifty in his last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kuldeep Yadav

DC’s ace wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has spun the web against many fiery batting units this season. Kuldeep has picked 15 wickets from 10 matches at an economy of 8.69. The spinner also picked two crucial wickets becoming the Man of the Match in his last outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals.

Player Statistics (Lucknow Super Giants)

KL Rahul

LSG skipper KL Rahul has been the highest scorer for his team with 460 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 136. The wicket-keeper batsman has hit three-fifties this season with his highest score being 82 runs.

Nicholas Pooran

Caribbean bombshell Nicholas Pooran has unleashed his explosive batting skills with timely cameos in the game. Pooran has scored 363 runs from 12 matches at an average of 60.50 and a spell-binding strike rate of 162.05.

Players who can make a difference

Yash Thakur

Super Giants speedster Yash Thakur has been the leading wicket-taker for the team this season with 11 wickets in the bank. The youngster also holds a five-wicket haul to his name and can prove to be lethal in the opening stages of the game.

Marcus Stoinis

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has held the fort for his team in many matches this season. Stoinis has scored 355 runs from 12 matches this season at a strike rate of 151.71. The Aussie has also been a handy bowler for the team by bowling crucial spells midway

Head-to-head

While both teams have met 4 times with LSG leading the head-to-head by three wins. The last encounter between the two saw DC taking the match home which happened in this season.

Venue Details

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has predominantly been a batting surface this season in the four matches played here and witnessed scores going past 200 on all of them. The teams batting first this year have won their respective matches while no team has won batting second. Therefore, the teams playing here are likely to prefer batting first and post a huge total on the board to put pressure on the opponent team.

Match Prediction

With both teams coming from a loss in their last encounters, a win will be desperately fancied. Although the LSG lead the head-to-head against DC, they lost their previous encounter against them. While DC won their last encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, they might be in for another win against a struggling LSG.

As per the Google Win Predictor, DC holds a 53% chance of winning their clash against LSG.

Dream XI fantasy team

Jake Fraser McGurk (c), Abhishek Porel, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (vc/wk), Axar Patel, Tristian Stubbs, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma