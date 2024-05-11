IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score: Kolkata look to seal playoff berth as Hardik Pandya-led MI grapple with controversies
- 37 Mins agoIPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: The GG Effect
- 10 Mins ago Latest weather update from Kolkata
- 17 Mins agoIPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Should Mumbai Indians rest Jasprit Bumrah against Kolkata Knight Riders?
- 37 Mins ago Hardik Pandya and Co. seek revenge
- 55 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
Kolkata Knight Riders will look to book a playoff berth when they meet the struggling Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Kolkata Knight Riders are poised to secure an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years as they gear up to face the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. The return of their two-time title-winning skipper, Gautam Gambhir, in the role of team mentor, has been instrumental in KKR's remarkable turnaround this season. With eight wins from 11 matches, they currently lead the 10-team standings, and another victory would solidify their place in the playoffs, capping off their home run on a triumphant note....Read More
Gambhir's decision to promote Sunil Narine as an opener alongside Phil Salt has paid rich dividends, providing KKR with explosive starts and setting the stage for six 200-plus totals from eight matches batting first. Narine, with an impressive tally of 32 sixes, has emerged as a formidable force at the top, amassing 461 runs at a staggering strike rate of 183.66, while Salt has contributed 429 runs at an equally blistering rate.
The duo's form has overshadowed the performances of designated finishers Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, who add to KKR's batting prowess. Additionally, the contributions of young Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the reliability of Ramandeep Singh at the death have further bolstered their batting arsenal. Despite occasional bowling lapses, particularly from Mitchell Starc, KKR's batting juggernaut has ensured their dominance in the tournament.
In contrast, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, find themselves in a precarious position after being the first team to be eliminated following Sunrisers Hyderabad's 10-wicket drubbing of Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week. However, fresh from a morale-boosting victory over SRH, Mumbai will be eager to salvage some pride in their remaining fixtures.
Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating form, highlighted by recent knocks of 56 and an unbeaten 102, bodes well for India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Yet, the inconsistent performances of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya raise concerns for Team India. Rohit has struggled to make an impact in recent outings, while Pandya's lacklustre displays mean the pressure will be on the all-rounder as the marquee global tournament nears.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: The GG Effect
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: The return of their two-time title-winning skipper Gautam Gambhir as team mentor has done wonders for KKR which has found ways to win games from difficult situations this season. They have done well in all the departments and put collective efforts on their field to get desired results. Sitting at the top of the 10-team standings with eight wins from 11 matches, another win will guarantee them the playoff berth as the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise will look to end on a high, its campaign at the home venue of Eden Gardens. Gambhir's ploy to back Sunil Narine as an opener along with World No.2 T20I batter Phil Salt has been a masterstroke.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Head to Head
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Both teams have met each other on 33 occasions where MI have clearly dominated the head-to-head with 23 wins. However, it was the Knight Riders who won the last encounter this season which was a historic one for Shreyas Iyer and Co. as it was their first win at Wankhede since 2012.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Latest weather update from Kolkata
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: It's been drizzling in Kolkata for the last couple of hours. Even though the rain is not heavy, the dark cloud cover doesn't auger well. We still have three and a half hours to go for the toss but don't be surprised if it's delayed.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Should Mumbai Indians rest Jasprit Bumrah against Kolkata Knight Riders?
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: It will be interesting to see whether Mumbai Indians rest the senior players for the KKR clash especially Jasprit Bumrah who has played all the matches for them and leading the Purple Cap tally. It will be importnt for India to get Bumrah fresh ahead of the T20 World Cup.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Eden Pitch Report
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: The Eden Gardens is expected to witness a high-scoring encounter being a batting paradise. As the venue hosts its seventh match of the season, it has recorded 4 wins batting second and only 2 wins batting first in the first six matches. While the average first-inning score is nearly 200 runs at this venue, Punjab Kings managed to chase down 262 runs against KKR this season.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya and Co. seek revenge
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya and Co. are already knocked out of the playoffs race but they will seek revenge for their loss againts KKR at Wankhede Stadium. It was the first time since 2012 when KKR outclassed MI at Wankhede. However, a win will seal KKR's spot in the semis.
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024, Match 60 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians! KKR will further strengthen their position at the top of the table with a two-point lead over MI with a win, while Hardik Pandya's men will play for pride as they look to end a forgettable campaign on a positive note.