IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score: Kolkata look to seal playoff berth as Hardik Pandya-led MI grapple with controversies

IPL 2024, KKR vs MI Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Kolkata Knight Riders are poised to secure an IPL playoff berth for the first time in three years as they gear up to face the struggling Mumbai Indians in their final home match of the season at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. The return of their two-time title-winning skipper, Gautam Gambhir, in the role of team mentor, has been instrumental in KKR's remarkable turnaround this season. With eight wins from 11 matches, they currently lead the 10-team standings, and another victory would solidify their place in the playoffs, capping off their home run on a triumphant note....Read More

Gambhir's decision to promote Sunil Narine as an opener alongside Phil Salt has paid rich dividends, providing KKR with explosive starts and setting the stage for six 200-plus totals from eight matches batting first. Narine, with an impressive tally of 32 sixes, has emerged as a formidable force at the top, amassing 461 runs at a staggering strike rate of 183.66, while Salt has contributed 429 runs at an equally blistering rate.

The duo's form has overshadowed the performances of designated finishers Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, who add to KKR's batting prowess. Additionally, the contributions of young Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the reliability of Ramandeep Singh at the death have further bolstered their batting arsenal. Despite occasional bowling lapses, particularly from Mitchell Starc, KKR's batting juggernaut has ensured their dominance in the tournament.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, find themselves in a precarious position after being the first team to be eliminated following Sunrisers Hyderabad's 10-wicket drubbing of Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week. However, fresh from a morale-boosting victory over SRH, Mumbai will be eager to salvage some pride in their remaining fixtures.

Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating form, highlighted by recent knocks of 56 and an unbeaten 102, bodes well for India ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Yet, the inconsistent performances of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya raise concerns for Team India. Rohit has struggled to make an impact in recent outings, while Pandya's lacklustre displays mean the pressure will be on the all-rounder as the marquee global tournament nears.