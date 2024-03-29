IPL 2024: LSG face PBKS, eye first win of season at home

Here in the state capital, the biggest concern for both hosts Lucknow Super Giants and visitors Punjab Kings is that the size of the ground may pose as a challenge when the two sides meet at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul with others inspects the pitch during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium(PTI)

Ahead of KL Rahul and Co’s first home game, LSG chief coach Justin Langer and PBKS's spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi unveiled their plans to tackle the issue at hand.

“We are looking for a fresh start to our campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Fielding as well as running between the wickets is going to be very important, particularly on a ground like this, which is big,” said Langer on the eve of the match.

Joshi, on the other hand, said he would be telling his spinners to make use of the huge ground in restricting the rivals to a small total. “My role is to ensure that my bowlers get the Player of the Match award and that’s possible only when they make use of the big ground by taking wickets,” said Joshi.

The former India spinner is familiar with the conditions as he has served as chief coach of Uttar Pradesh in the past.

“I am aware of the Ekana pitch and I know where the good pockets are to bowl on. I will make sure that my spinners bowl according to the game plan even though batters are nowadays more equipped with a variety of shots in this format,” said Joshi.

Asked about the team's line-up, Joshi said he does not expect any major surprises. "We will go with the winning combination unless there is a change in fitness reports at the last minute which can also happen during final warm-ups. Otherwise, we are good to go with the same team," he said.

Langer, however, has his plans to help LSG clinch their first win this season after finishing in the playoffs in two consecutive seasons. “We are a good fielding side and will try to deny opposition runs. So far, all the teams have won the home matches and we are expecting the same here against Punjab Kings tomorrow,” he said.

“The foundation game is your home game so home advantage is very important and LSG is no different. We haven’t decided about the team combination, but much will depend on the pitch we will see tonight and tomorrow. Traditionally, we will use three international batters and one international bowler. This combination was reasonably successful in Lucknow in the past too.”

On the possibility of playing West Indies bowling sensation Shamar Joseph, Langer said that Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq will be the only international bowler. "I love the athleticism of Shamar Joseph. He is still young and learning his way but I don't think he is going to play tomorrow,” he said.

Langer also hopes that the relaid red clay at the Ekana stadium will behave differently. “I have been told that grass was very patchy last time and if it’s patchy it is difficult to have even wicket. But this time, the wicket has beautiful grass on it as well as on the ground too. We are hopeful to enjoy a good pitch to play on tomorrow.”

Defending skipper Rahul’s slow scoring rate in the first match against Rajasthan Royals, which LSG lost by 20 runs, Langer said he was happy with Rahul’s strike rate. "He (KL) has been a wonderful skipper, batter, and keeper as well, who has done great for Team India consistently. KL’s calmness is his batting’s hallmark. I am blessed to have a player like him in the side," he said.

He, however, said Rahul along with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock will continue to open the innings. “Both KL and de Kock will open the innings once again and we are a balanced side both in batting and bowling,” said Langer.