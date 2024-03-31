Mayank Yadav's gobsmacking spell of nine 150-plus scorchers, 3 wickets, IPL 2024 record that turned LSG's fate vs PBKS

Punjab Kings got their chase of 200 off to a flier with captain Shikhar Dhawan, in silken touch, getting to his half-century, while Jonny Bairstow finally arrived in IPL 2024, with an impactful start in the powerplay. The PBKS openers stitched a 102-run stand in 70 balls and looked well on course for a second win this season in the match. But Lucknow Super Giants had other plans. Just when the visitors at the Ekana Stadium looked comfortable, LSG unleased unheralded speedster Mayank Yadav, who fired thunderbolts in his middle-over spell comprising that record 155.8 kmph delivery and picked up three wickets as LSG scripted a fabulous comeback at home to bag their first win in IPL 2024. Mayank Yadav bowled the fasted delivery in IPL 2024

Mayank was introduced in the 10th over of the second innings on Saturday in Lucknow. The debutant, who spent the entire Ranji Trophy season on the sidelines with an injury, made a noticeable start for LSG. The apparent view of his deliveries clearly outlined that he was quick, but the speed gun reading of 150kmph for one of the first two deliveries left world cricket in absolute awe.

However, Mayank's fastest delivery was witnessed in the first ball of the 12th over, when he dished out a 155.8 kmph ball, the quickest ever witnessed in IPL 2024 so far as Dhawan looked haywire against the length ball as he got beaten.

Two deliveries later, he banged a shorter ball on middle and leg as Bairstow miscued the pull towards Marcus Stoinis at deep mid-wicket and Mayank had his maiden IPL wicket. On returning for his third over, he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh with a similar delivery. The PBKS batter hurried into the pull shot and the top edge was taken by Naveen-ul-Haq at mid-on. In his final over, the youngster got rid of Jitesh Sharma in a similar fashion with Naveen, once again, taking the catch at mid-wicket as Mayank ended his spell with 3 for 27 in four balls.

Mayank's stellar middle-over spell left Punjab at 140 for three in 16 overs from 102 for no loss in 11.3 overs. What left the cricket fraternity amazed was the speed gun readings for 21-year-old, which revealed that he bowled nine 150-plus deliveries. Here is the entire reading (kmph) on all his 24 deliveries: 147, 146, 150, 141, 147, 149, 156, 150, 142, 144, 153, 149, 152, 149, 147, 145, 140, 142, 153, 154, 149, 142, 152, 148.

Mohsin Khan inflicted further damage in the following over, picking two wickets as Punjab failed to recover from the blow. The visitors eventually succumbed to 178 for five as Lucknow won by 21 runs.

"Never thought it would be such a good debut. Was nervous before the match. Tried to stick to my pace and aim at the stumps. Was thinking about using slower ones initially, but stuck to the quick ones," said Mayank, who was named as the Player of the Match.