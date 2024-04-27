After dethroning the Gujarat Titans in their last encounter, the Delhi Capitals will now turn attention to their 10th clash of the season against the Mumbai Indians in a doubleheader on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. IPL 2024 Match Today, DC vs MI: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, fantasy XI and pitch report (AP)

Both teams have ascended lately in the season having won three of their last five encounters with DC being placed on no.6 and the five-time former champions at no.8 in the table. The Mumbai Indians lost their last match against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals and will be seeking some form against the home favourites.

The Capitals underwent a series of changes in their batting order in the enthralling match against the Titans on Wednesday after sending their finishers Shai Hope and Axar Patel up the order. While the Caribbean failed to deliver, Axar (66 off 43 balls) joined hands with skipper Rishabh Pant (88 off 43 balls) to mount a 114-run partnership on the board. Finishing touches from Tristian Stubbs ensured DC posted 224 runs for the former champions.

The bowling unit anchored by pacer Rasikh Salam (3 wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 wickets), managed to hold the GT batters in their chase. Despite some fightback from the Titans, DC clinched the victory by four runs.

The Mumbai Indians on the other hand were stunned by Sanju Samson’s men on Monday. RR bowler Sandeep Sharma broke Mumbai’s batting lineup by picking a five-wicket haul as the latter managed to reach 179 runs on the board. MI in their defence did not have much to offer as youngster Yashaswi Jaiswal pulverized the total with his winning ton helping RR finish the match in the 19th over with 9 wickets remaining.

DC likely XI (if batting first)

Jake Fraser McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Abhishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma

DC likely XI (if bowling first)

Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Axar Patel, Tristian Stubbs, Shai Hope, Abhishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Gulbadin Naib

MI likely XI (if batting first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Surykumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

MI likely XI (if bowling first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

Impact players: Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 34 occasions where the Mumbai Indians have had an upper hand in 19 wins on the trot. The team also emerged victorious in the previous meeting which took place earlier this season.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley stadium has introduced itself as a batting paradise this season with both matches going past 200 runs. The ground has also offered a lightning outfield which will be an asset even as the powerplay ends.

Fantasy XI

Rohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Rasikh Dar