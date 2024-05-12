IPL 2024 match today, RCB vs DC: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, pitch report and fantasy XI
It will be a titanic clash between two former runner-ups in the league as the Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a doubleheader on Sunday. Both teams have risen lately in the season to strengthen their contention.
While DC held themselves against RR in the last match to stay alive in the race, RCB after having won four consecutive wins in five matches have come out from the brink of being ruled out this season. Both teams will find themselves leading and trailing in one aspect or the other. While the Capitals are ahead of RCB with 12 points with two games left, the latter have a healthy run-rate which is likely to soar if they manage to win their remaining encounters.
DC, however, will be without their captain Rishabh Pant, who on Saturday was suspended by the BCCI for one match after he breached the IPL Code of Conduct over maintaining slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. In his stead, Axar Patel will lead the team.
DC will be counting on performances from their bombshells Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel in the opening order backed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the bowling unit. As for RCB, they’ll set their eyes on Virat Kohli for yet another carnage on home turf. The bowling unit led by the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Lockie Ferguson will also be up for the challenge.
DC likely XI (if batting first)
Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Axar Patel (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav
DC likely XI (if bowling first)
Jake Fraser McGurk, Shai Hope, Axar Patel (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Players: Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Porel
RCB likely XI (if batting first)
Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
RCB likely XI (if bowling first)
Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Vyashak Vijay Kumar, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal
Head-to-head
Both teams have met each other on 30 occasions where RCB has emerged victorious in 18 matches. However, the Capitals won the last encounter between the two in 2023.
Pitch Report
The M. Chinnaswamy is undoubtedly a batting venue offering a lot of runs due to its short boundaries. The teams have preferred batting second on this pitch due to its initial offerings for the bowlers. Out of the 93 matches played at this venue 50 matches have been won by teams batting second and 39 matches have been won by teams batting first while four matches have witnessed no result.
Fantasy XI
Virat Kohli, Jake Fraser McGurk, Will Jacks, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajat Patidar, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal
