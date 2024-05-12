IPL 2024 match today, RCB vs DC: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, pitch report and fantasy XI

It will be a titanic clash between two former runner-ups in the league as the Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a doubleheader on Sunday. Both teams have risen lately in the season to strengthen their contention. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with teammates after the run out of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh during an Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match(AFP)

While DC held themselves against RR in the last match to stay alive in the race, RCB after having won four consecutive wins in five matches have come out from the brink of being ruled out this season. Both teams will find themselves leading and trailing in one aspect or the other. While the Capitals are ahead of RCB with 12 points with two games left, the latter have a healthy run-rate which is likely to soar if they manage to win their remaining encounters.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

DC, however, will be without their captain Rishabh Pant, who on Saturday was suspended by the BCCI for one match after he breached the IPL Code of Conduct over maintaining slow over-rate in the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. In his stead, Axar Patel will lead the team.

DC will be counting on performances from their bombshells Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel in the opening order backed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the bowling unit. As for RCB, they’ll set their eyes on Virat Kohli for yet another carnage on home turf. The bowling unit led by the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Lockie Ferguson will also be up for the challenge.

DC likely XI (if batting first)

Jake Fraser McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope, Axar Patel (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav

DC likely XI (if bowling first)

Jake Fraser McGurk, Shai Hope, Axar Patel (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Salam, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Porel

RCB likely XI (if batting first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB likely XI (if bowling first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Vyashak Vijay Kumar, Suyash Prabhudesai, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 30 occasions where RCB has emerged victorious in 18 matches. However, the Capitals won the last encounter between the two in 2023.

Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy is undoubtedly a batting venue offering a lot of runs due to its short boundaries. The teams have preferred batting second on this pitch due to its initial offerings for the bowlers. Out of the 93 matches played at this venue 50 matches have been won by teams batting second and 39 matches have been won by teams batting first while four matches have witnessed no result.

Fantasy XI

Virat Kohli, Jake Fraser McGurk, Will Jacks, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajat Patidar, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal