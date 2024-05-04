IPL 2024 match today, RCB vs GT: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI

It will be a battle of two struggling sides in the points table as the former champions Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams had previously met each other in the last encounter only, where RCB defeated GT. The Shubman Gill-led side posted a 200-run target which the Royal Challengers chased down in 16.1 overs with 9 wickets in hand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, April 28. Englishman Will Jacks scored an emphatic hundred to seal the game for his team against the home favourites. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Will Jacks (L) celebrate after their team's win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium (AFP)

The Titans were cushioned by Sai Sudharshan (84 off 49 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (58 off 30 balls) after their skipper Shubman Gill failed to put an opening stand with Wridhhiman Saha. However, their bowling unit comprising their star spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed was bashed ruthlessly by Virat Kohli and Will Jacks.

While the RCB continue to languish at the last spot, the Titans are nowhere far at no.8. The latter need to win all their matches to present their contention for the playoffs at 16 points whereas the Royal Challengers will have to count on the results of other teams if they manage to win all the remaining showings and garner 14 points.

RCB likely XI (if batting first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Kartik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

RCB likely XI (if bowling first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Kartik (wk), Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh

Impact players: Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat

GT likely XI (if batting first)

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma

GT likely XI (If bowling first)

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

Impact Players: Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other 4 times and are now tied at 2 wins each in the head-to-head after RCB won their previous match against GT.

Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered an ideal batting ground due to its short boundaries. The pitch offers help to both spinners and pacers and teams prefer chasing totals here. Out of the 92 matches played at this venue 49 matches have been won by teams batting second and 39 matches have been won by teams batting first while four matches have ended in no result. Interestingly, the ground also witnessed the IPL’s highest total (287 runs) by SRH against the RCB earlier this season.

Fantasy XI

Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Will Jacks, Sai Sudharshan, Dinesh Kartik (wk), David Miller, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Yash Dayal