IPL 2024 points table after GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans climb to eighth, Chennai Super Kings remain in fourth position

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Friday in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill smacked 104 runs off 55 balls and Sai Sudharsan clattered 103 off 51 deliveries, as GT posted 231/3 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande took two wickets for CSK. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (L) and teammate Mohit Sharma celebrate a wicket.(AFP)

Chasing 232, CSK were restricted to 196/8 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56). For GT's bowling department, Mohit Sharma took three wickets and Rashid Khan bagged two dismissals.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking after the match, GT captain Gill said, "Yeah just a cramp, nothing else (reason for being off the field). When you've got 100k people supporting you, becomes easier. Just the freeness of it. When we were batting out there, we didn't have any targets in mind. Were just maximising the opportunities in front of us. We have a good camaraderie between us. Even last year we batted a lot together. Lot of fun batting with him. In terms of numbers, definitely it is (best opening partnership for GT)."

"Mohit bhai has done this for us the last couple of years. Even last year, his bowling was a revelation. Even this year, two three bad games can happen to anyone. At one point we thought 250 was there for the taking. In the last 2-3 overs they bowled well also. Just had a feeling we were 10-15 short - not in terms of the match but in terms of the NRR going forward," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after GT vs CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy top spot in the IPL 2024 points with 16 points, and are followed by Rajasthan Royals (16) in second, Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) in third and CSK (12) in fourth position.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are fifth with 12 points, Lucknow Super Giants (12) are sixth and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (10) are seventh. GT (10) are in eighth position, followed by Mumbai Indians (8) in ninth and Punjab Kings (8) are bottom of the ten-team standings.