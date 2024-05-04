IPL 2024 points table after MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians remain in ninth position, Kolkata Knight Riders in second

Kolkata Knight Riders remained unbeaten to seal a 24-run win against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 fixture, at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Chasing 170, MI were bowled out for 145 in 18.5 overs, with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets in the final over to return with 4/33. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav (56) got a half-century for MI. Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc celebrates after his team's win.(AFP)

Initially, Venkatesh Iyer smacked 70 off 52 balls to take KKR to 169 in 19.5 overs. For MI's bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara took two wickets each respectively.

Speaking after the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Just having a conversation with Starcy. Told him how important this game for us. If we lost this, would've had to win two out of four. Would take this anyday. Beautiful victory for us. Hope we could've cherished this one. But we have a match day after as well. Certainly, with this impact player rule, it has helped us in this game. Manish has been eyeing an opportunity from Day 1. Today he got it. We got to a commendable total. All I had to say to the boys was we can defend it with our bowling lineup. They were unreal to be honest (on the two spinners). Absolutely spot on in terms of execution with line and lengths. He's been eagerly waiting to go out and express himself in earlier games as well (on Venkatesh Iyer)."

IPL 2024 points table after MI vs KKR match

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points, and are followed by second-placed KKR, who have 14 points. Lucknow Super Giants (12) are third and Sunrisers Hyderabad (12) are fourth, with Chennai Super Kings (10) in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (10) are in sixth position, Punjab Kings (8) are seventh and Gujarat Titans (8) are eighth. Meanwhile, MI are ninth with six points and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are bottom of the standings.