IPL 2024 Purple Cap List: Mustafizur Rahman displaces Yuzvendra Chahal to take top spot as CSK beat KKR

Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets in a brilliant display of spin-bowling but it was his teammate Mustafizur Rahman who took the top spot in the IPL 2024 purple cap list after the Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. The Bangladesh international picked up two wickets for 22 runs against KKR to take his wickets tally in the 17th edition of the tournament to 9 and in the process displaced Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has 8 wickets in four matches, from the top spot. Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai(AP)

Mustafizur Rahman missed CSK's last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad due to visa issues but made an immediate impact on his return by picking up the wickets of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc towards the backend of the innings.

At No.3 in the purple cap list is Delhi Capitals left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed with 7 wickets in five matches followed by Gujarat Titans medium pacer Mohit Sharma (7 wickets in five matches) and Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee (7 wickets in four matches). Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Mayank Yadav is at the sixth spot with 6 scalps to his name in just three games but his tally is unlikely to increase further for the next few games due to an abdominal injury.

IPL 2024 updated purple cap list after CSK vs KKR match

Jadeja returned bowling figures of 3/18 as holders CSK handed KKR their first loss of this Indian Premier League season with a seven-wicket hammering on Monday.

Jadeja's disciplined left-arm spin led Chennai's bowling charge to restrict Kolkata to 137/9, a total the home team overhauled with 14 balls to spare at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Two-time winners Kolkata suffered defeat after three straight victories.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the chase with an unbeaten 67 and a 70-run second-wicket partnership with Daryl Mitchell, who made 25, to make Chennai bounce back from two losses.

Gaikwad, who was handed the captaincy by veteran Dhoni ahead of the season, hammered nine boundaries including the winning hit to make it three in three at home this season.

With Chennai needing three for victory and the crowd erupted at the sight of Dhoni, who led the team to five IPL titles, walking out to bat.

The 42-year-old, who is likely playing his last season as player, made one off three balls amid loud cheers from the fans dressed in the Chennai's yellow.

Kolkata had a horror start to their innings after they lost England's Phil Salt on the first ball off fast bowler Tushar Dehspande.

Jadeja remained the hero as he struck on the first ball of his opening over and sent back the in-form Sunil Narine (27) four balls later to put Kolkata in trouble at 60-3 inside seven overs.

Wickets kept tumbling as Jadeja, who reached 100 catches in the IPL, took one more and fellow spinner Maheesh Theekshana reduced the opposition to 85-5 in 11.5 overs.