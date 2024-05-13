Virat Kohli trolls Siraj for 'batter has bat, bowler has ball' comment: 'Alag cricket chal raha hai iska'

After a friendly on-field rivalry with Delhi Capitals star and childhood friend Ishant Sharma, in both the innings, during the IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru great Virat Kohli engaged in a dressing-room banter with teammate Mohammed Siraj after RCB's 47-run win against DC. Virat Kohli engages in banter with Mohammed Siraj

In a video posted by the RCB on their social media page, Siraj is seen talking about the win against Delhi which improved RCB's chances of making the playoffs. At one stage in the competition, RCB stood at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in seven games, but they rose to the fifth spot in the table after scripting a run of five straight wins.

Siraj was more elated at the “brand of cricket” RCB have been playing over the last few weeks than about the team's improved qualification hopes. However, his way of explaining things during that dressing-room interview left Kohli in splits as he mercilessly trolled his teammate. Here is how the conversation went.

Siraj: What a comeback! We only wanted to take it one game at a time. Qualification or the playoffs is not in our control. What is in our control is - fast bowlers have the balls, batters have the bat. All we have to do is attack. If we qualify, it's very good. But we just want to continue playing this brand of cricket.

Kohli: (laughs) He is saying batter has a bat and bowler has a bowl

Siraj: The mindset is to take wickets, right?

Kohli: (laughs) Alag cricket chal rahi hai. Just say - 'All I can see are stumps.'

Siraj: Siuuu

Kohli: (laughs) He is saying see you.

RCB now stand fifth in the table with 12 points from 13 games. They will play their final match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on May 18 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with the opportunity to move to 14 points. A win will surely give them a chance to make the playoffs, but it only depends on other factors going their way as LSG and SRH both have the chance of finishing their league-stage campaign with 16 points.