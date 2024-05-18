IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK: Fantasy XI, team captain, vice-captain, prediction and venue details

In a shootout match of the tournament, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Bangalore will come in with rock-solid momentum winning five games on the trot and are now tantalizingly close to a top-four finish. However, they will face the tough challenge of the defending champions CSK who will be looking to seal their berth in this virtual knockout clash. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowler Cameron Green with teammates celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' batter Daryl Mitchell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match (PTI)

A win for CSK will see them going safely through to the playoffs but Bangalore must defeat the former by a huge margin or else they’ll fall back in the race of net run rate. Both teams will come out in the absence of their star English players- Will Jacks (RCB) and Moeen Ali (CSK).

RCB likely XI (if batting first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB likely XI (if bowling first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh

Impact Players: Yash Dayal, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Vijaykumar Vyashak

CSK likely XI (if batting first)

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

CSK likely XI (if bowling first)

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact players: Maheesh Theekshana, Samir Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane

Player Statistics (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Emerging as the highest run scorer for CSK this season, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in phenomenal form. The right-hander has scored 583 runs from 13 matches at an average of 58.30 and a strike rate of 141.50 with 4 fifties and a hundred to his name.

Tushar Deshpande

CSK youngster Tushar Deshpande has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the defending champions this season. In 12 matches, the speedster has picked 16 wickets at an economy of 8.52 with his best figures being 4/27.

Player who can make a difference (CSK)

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder Daryll Mitchell can turn the tables for CSK at crucial junctures of the game. The Kiwi all-rounder has contributed with timely cameos at crucial junctures of the game. As the third-highest run scorer of the team, Mitchell has scored 314 runs from 12 matches with two fifties to his name.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has displayed pure carnage with the bat for the Super Kings this season. The left-hander has scored 389 from 13 matches at an average of 169.87 with 3 fifties. Although the all-rounder has got a chance to swing his arms this season, he can also contribute a few overs with the ball.

Player statistics (RCB)

Virat Kohli

RCB opener Virat Kohli has been lethal this season, emerging as the highest run-scorer this season. Kohli has scored a whopping 661 runs in 13 matches at an average of 66.10 and a strike rate of 155.16. The right-hander has scored 5 fifties and a hundred this season.

Faf Du Plessis

Skipper Faf Du Plessis has given rock-solid starts to RCB this season. The Protean batsman has posted huge partnerships alongside Virat Kohli and scored 367 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 168.35 with 3 fifties to his name.

Players who can make a difference

Yash Dayal

RCB pacer Yash Dayal has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for RCB this season. The left-arm bowler has picked 13 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 8.20 with his best figures being 3/20.

Dinesh Kartik

RCB’s fiery finisher Dinesh Karthik has been exceptional with the bat for the side. The wicket-keeper batsman has stayed in the crease in difficult run chases. In 13 matches, Karthik has scored 301 runs at a fabulous strike rate of 194.19 with his highest score being 83 runs.

Venue Details

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for the early help that it provides to the spinners with its slow nature and helps them restrict the teams batting first to an achievable total. And, quite evidently, 50 out of 94 matches have been won by teams batting second. Therefore, teams winning the toss must opt to bowl first and stifle the opponent to a low total.

Match prediction

Although the Super Kings have won their previous showings against RCB, the latter might be favoured by the ongoing momentum of winning their previous five matches on the trot. Additionally, they may also have an added home advantage where they won their last encounter as well.

Fantasy XI

Virat Kohli (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Faf Du Plessis, Cameron Green, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Ms Dhoni (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh