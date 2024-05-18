IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers look to defy rain, reigning champions Chennai and NRR
IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: RCB could complete one of the most extraordinary comebacks of all-time if rain doesn't foil their chances and if they can beat Chennai Super Kings and the complexities thrown at them by their inferior net run rate.
IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: The stage is set for what could possibly go down as the match of the season, certainly the one with the highest stakes in the group stage. Three teams have assured themselves a ticket to the playoffs - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. And with six other teams officially out of the contest after 67 matches this season, game number 68 is all set to decide the final playoff spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium....Read More
RCB head into the match with the edge, having scripted a fairytale resurgent run comprising five straight wins since April 25 which saw them move to the seventh spot in the points table. They currently have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.387. Chennai, on the other hand, boast of a better net run rate (NRR 0.528) and more points (13). However, Chinnaswamy record indicates that Chennai start favourites given that they lost to the home side only once in eight matches.
However, what has heightened the drama surrounding the game is the forecast of rain. A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare. Therefore, the odds are stacked against the home side, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament's final stretch.
For RCB, former captain Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form with three fifties in the last five innings as he is poised to ignite the field with yet another stellar show and consolidate his spot in the Orange Cap list. In the middle order, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green have both showcased compelling form. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Yash Dayal has been their star, picking the most wickets this season.
For CSK, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the team's top run-scorer this season and is expected to give them a fine start. He will however need considerable support from both Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the top order. They will also hope that Shivam Dube gets back into his rhythm. He has failed to score in his last four outings.
In the bowling department, despite losing Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande pulled off a great act in the previous match.
Who are through and who have fallen off

Head to head records
This is always touted as a big rivalry and yet, it is a rather one-sided fixture historically. CSK lead the head to head 21-10. They have won each of their last three as well as five of the last six contests against RCB. Only MI has more wins against a single opponent (23 vs KKR) than CSK's 21 wins against RCB.
How RCB can qualify
RCB have to win this match. That is the basic criterion. Then starts the calculations.
Who needs to win and who can afford a washout?
There is 80 per cent forecast for rain today and so the question really is how much of a match are we going to have rather than whether rain will make an appearance or not.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Chennai Super Kings full squad
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Stay tuned for further updates!