IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Royal Challengers look to defy rain, reigning champions Chennai and NRR

IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings: The stage is set for what could possibly go down as the match of the season, certainly the one with the highest stakes in the group stage. Three teams have assured themselves a ticket to the playoffs - Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. And with six other teams officially out of the contest after 67 matches this season, game number 68 is all set to decide the final playoff spot with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium....Read More

RCB head into the match with the edge, having scripted a fairytale resurgent run comprising five straight wins since April 25 which saw them move to the seventh spot in the points table. They currently have 12 points and a net run rate of 0.387. Chennai, on the other hand, boast of a better net run rate (NRR 0.528) and more points (13). However, Chinnaswamy record indicates that Chennai start favourites given that they lost to the home side only once in eight matches.

However, what has heightened the drama surrounding the game is the forecast of rain. A washout will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare. Therefore, the odds are stacked against the home side, which is the most in-form unit in the tournament's final stretch.

For RCB, former captain Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form with three fifties in the last five innings as he is poised to ignite the field with yet another stellar show and consolidate his spot in the Orange Cap list. In the middle order, Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green have both showcased compelling form. Meanwhile, in the bowling department, Yash Dayal has been their star, picking the most wickets this season.

For CSK, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the team's top run-scorer this season and is expected to give them a fine start. He will however need considerable support from both Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell at the top order. They will also hope that Shivam Dube gets back into his rhythm. He has failed to score in his last four outings.

In the bowling department, despite losing Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande pulled off a great act in the previous match.