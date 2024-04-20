 Ponting argues over Rohit Sharma's 'Shivam Dube' remark on major IPL rule: 'Better to ask spectators what they think...' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ponting argues over Rohit Sharma's 'Shivam Dube' remark on major IPL rule: 'Better to ask spectators what they think...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 20, 2024 04:05 PM IST

DC head coach Ricky Ponting countered Rohit Sharma's recent remark on the Impact Player rule in IPL.

The Impact Player rule, introduced in Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2023, was a unique concept introduced in the T20 format, which added a new dimension to the game. However, the rule and its concept did not sit well with India captain Rohit Sharma, who in a recent interview, explained that it did limited the roles of all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar. But Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting disagreed with Rohit, saying that the rule only added to the entertainment factor of IPL.

Ricky Ponting doesn't agree with Rohit Sharma's remark on Impact Player rule in IPL
Ricky Ponting doesn't agree with Rohit Sharma's remark on Impact Player rule in IPL

“I read some interesting answers from Rohit Sharma on this yesterday. The Impact Player rule is taking the all-rounders out of the game a little bit,” Ponting said in a press conference on Friday, ahead of Delhi Capitals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

IPL 2024, DC vs SRH IPL Live Score

“You know you can play your specialists. You can play a specialist batsman down to No.8, and then you can change him in the second innings. Rohit gave examples of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar not bowling. I think for a coach and for the players, it’s probably not ideal, but I think what this game tries to do is entertain people,” the legend said.

“The T20 game is an entertainment package and I think it’s probably better to ask the spectators what they think about the Impact Player because if everyone is loving the fact that teams are making 220 to 250 in a lot of games, it should stay. But if the spectators aren’t liking it as much, there’s no reason why it couldn’t go back to just 11 vs 11,” he added.

ALSO READ: Ajit Agarkar to announce India's T20 World Cup squad after meeting Rohit Sharma post DC vs MI match in Delhi: Report

While the rule, similar to the concept of substitute players in other team sports like football, rugby and basketball, emerged as a key tactical element for teams across the last two seasons, Rohit reckoned that it restricted the all-round abilities of players like Dube, who has been solely used as a power-hitter by Chennai Super Kings in the last two seasons despite his ability to bowl medium pace, which could only add to his advantage as Dube aims to seal his spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

“I genuinely feel that it is going to hold back (development of India all-rounders),” Rohit had told former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist’s on the YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire’.

“Eventually, cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. I am not a big fan of ‘Impact Player’, you are taking out so much from the game just because of a little bit of entertainment. I can give you so many examples, guys like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube are not getting to bowl. For us (the Indian team), it is not a good thing. I don’t know what you can do about it but I am not a fan of it, frankly speaking,” Rohit said.

“It is entertaining because there are 12 players, whoever the Impact Player is, you can change a player later seeing how the game goes, depending on how the pitch is behaving."

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Ponting argues over Rohit Sharma's 'Shivam Dube' remark on major IPL rule: 'Better to ask spectators what they think...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On