Ponting argues over Rohit Sharma's 'Shivam Dube' remark on major IPL rule: 'Better to ask spectators what they think...'

The Impact Player rule, introduced in Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2023, was a unique concept introduced in the T20 format, which added a new dimension to the game. However, the rule and its concept did not sit well with India captain Rohit Sharma, who in a recent interview, explained that it did limited the roles of all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar. But Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting disagreed with Rohit, saying that the rule only added to the entertainment factor of IPL. Ricky Ponting doesn't agree with Rohit Sharma's remark on Impact Player rule in IPL

“I read some interesting answers from Rohit Sharma on this yesterday. The Impact Player rule is taking the all-rounders out of the game a little bit,” Ponting said in a press conference on Friday, ahead of Delhi Capitals’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

“You know you can play your specialists. You can play a specialist batsman down to No.8, and then you can change him in the second innings. Rohit gave examples of Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar not bowling. I think for a coach and for the players, it’s probably not ideal, but I think what this game tries to do is entertain people,” the legend said.

“The T20 game is an entertainment package and I think it’s probably better to ask the spectators what they think about the Impact Player because if everyone is loving the fact that teams are making 220 to 250 in a lot of games, it should stay. But if the spectators aren’t liking it as much, there’s no reason why it couldn’t go back to just 11 vs 11,” he added.

While the rule, similar to the concept of substitute players in other team sports like football, rugby and basketball, emerged as a key tactical element for teams across the last two seasons, Rohit reckoned that it restricted the all-round abilities of players like Dube, who has been solely used as a power-hitter by Chennai Super Kings in the last two seasons despite his ability to bowl medium pace, which could only add to his advantage as Dube aims to seal his spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

“I genuinely feel that it is going to hold back (development of India all-rounders),” Rohit had told former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist’s on the YouTube show ‘Club Prairie Fire’.

“Eventually, cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. I am not a big fan of ‘Impact Player’, you are taking out so much from the game just because of a little bit of entertainment. I can give you so many examples, guys like Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube are not getting to bowl. For us (the Indian team), it is not a good thing. I don’t know what you can do about it but I am not a fan of it, frankly speaking,” Rohit said.

“It is entertaining because there are 12 players, whoever the Impact Player is, you can change a player later seeing how the game goes, depending on how the pitch is behaving."