Rohit Sharma's intense meeting with KKR coaches, players after deleted viral video sparks 'next season in Kolkata' talks

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the talk of social media on Friday evening after a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders went viral. In the short clip, which was later deleted by KKR, Rohit seemingly indicates that he hasn't quite been happy with the things going on in the MI camp this season. Hours later, Rohit was spotted having an intense meeting with members of the KKR franchise in their dressing room amid the rain delay at the Eden Gardens, which sparked a fresh furore on social media. Rohit Sharma in conversation with KKR members

On Saturday, the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata and Mumbai experienced more a delay by more than an hour as the match began at 9:15 PM IST owing to incessant rain in Kolkata. During the delay, as players waited in anticipation for the rain to stop, Rohit was spotted in the KKR dressing room. He was seen having a conversation with the franchise's support staff which comprised assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and bowling coach Bharat Arun, along with players like KS Bharat and Manish Pandey.

In wake of the deleted KKR video on Friday and the fresh visual from the Kolkata dressing room, fans on social media began to speculate if Rohit is looking to make a move to the franchise next season. Here are some of the reactions…

While the 'KKR' bit might merely be a fan speculation, former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram certainly wants the incumbent India captain to join the Kolkata franchise next year with IPL slated to have a mega auction before the 2025 season. Speaking to Sportskeeda earlier this week, Akram reckoned that the Eden Gardens condition will suit him.

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR," Akram said.