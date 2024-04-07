Virat Kohli brutally trolled by Rajasthan Royals for slowest IPL hundred as RCB register hat-trick of losses

Rajasthan Royals dropped a striking reaction on social media during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Saturday, April 6, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The game was far from over for RR, but the hosts seemed well on track to hand RCB their third loss on the trot in the ongoing season. However, the tweet seemed to brutally target Virat Kohli, who recorded the joint-slowest century in IPL history. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (AFP)

If there was one thing missing from the first 18 matches of IPL 2024, despite the plethora of run-scoring from each side, including the record total of 277 from Sunrisers Hyderabad, was a century. On Saturday, Kohli, who returned to his formidable best in IPL since the stellar 2016 season, emerged as the first centurion of the season as he smashed a career eighth ton in the league's history, still the most ever by a batter.

However, Kohli, who also was part of a 1250-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis, scored the century in 67 balls, the joint-slowest in IPL history. In 2008, Manish Pandey had recorded the exact number in a match against defunct Deccan Chargers.

After captain Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler recorded their respective fifties in the chase of 184 in Jaipur, RR took to X, previously known as Twitter, to take a dig at Kohli over his post-innings remark. The tweet read: “184 sounds good on a day when 200+ was possible.”

Earlier in the match, after RCB amassed 183 for 3, batting first in the match, Kohli explained that the lack of pace and bounce, capitalised by the RR spinners, denied him from hitting shots that he desired and hence felt that the target set was an effective total.

"The wicket feels like its flat but as soon as you see the ball holding up in the pitch, that's when you realise the pace is changing pretty quickly and then the big dimensions of the ground come into play. Our target initially was 190, 195, to be honest. But then assessing the pitch and how it was slowing down, we decided if one of Faf [du Plessis] or me get out, then the other had to bat till the end so that we can get that boost closer to 180-185, which we did, which I feel is a very effective total on this pitch," he said in mid-innings chat.