 MS Dhoni's thunderous reception from Hyderabad crowd leaves Pat Cummins dumbfounded: 'It was loudest I've ever heard' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

MS Dhoni's thunderous reception from Hyderabad crowd leaves Pat Cummins dumbfounded: 'It was loudest I've ever heard'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Hyderabad crowd had gone berserk with ‘MS Dhoni’ chants when the former CSK captain stepped out to bat

There is a certain disadvantage that home teams have against Chennai Super Kings in IPL. The league format offers every franchise to play seven home games in a season. But that is only on paper. Such is the phenomenon of MS Dhoni, and that has been over the last 17 years of IPL history, that even the opposition crowd tends to don the CSK yellow, with No. 7 inscribed on the back. No matter where or when they play, it is the 'yellove' invasion that every venue witnesses, thus robbing every franchise of home support when they host Chennai Super Kings.

Pat Cummins reacts to the reception MS Dhoni received from Hyderabad crowd
Pat Cummins reacts to the reception MS Dhoni received from Hyderabad crowd

On Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins witnessed it first-hand when the orange-painted seats at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, ready to host the Orange Army, were filled with a sea of yellow, all waiting to see their superstar perhaps in his final IPL season.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Eventually, with three balls to spare in the CSK innings, Dhoni walked out and Hyderabad erupted. The crowd went berserk with 'Dhoni-Dhoni' chants.

ALSO READ: 'Shivam Dube has put pressure on Suryakumar, Pant': Cricket legends ask Ajit Agarkar to make 'brave' T20 World Cup call

Following the match, Cummins was initially made aware that SRH, who won both their opening two matches at home in 2024, had failed to make the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium their fortress last season, having won only one of their seven homes games before being asked if the franchise made anything different before the start of this season. However, the World Cup-winning Aussie star highlighted the “crazy” reception that Dhoni received when he walked out to bat, admitting that it had left him flabbergasted.

"Crowd was crazy tonight. When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard," he said. "But yes we love playing here and we made it two from two."

ALSO READ: 'Can't understand why Dhoni was out there for just 3 balls': CSK's baffling move questioned after 2nd straight loss

When asked to make an appeal to the home crowd to turn up more in number in the SRH jersey, Cummins could only smile before sheepishly saying, "Please."

How SRH bounced back after Shivam Dube onslaught?

Dube was the only standout batter for CSK on the sluggish Hyderabad track as he smashed a fiery 45. Riding on his 24-ball effort, Chennai were well on track for a score of 190-200 as they had managed 115 for two in 13 overs. However, in the next seven overs, the visitors managed only 50 runs for the loss of three more wickets. Cummins revealed that it was a change of bowling plan that worked for SRH.

"Different soil. Slowed up a little bit as the game went on. Shivam was hitting it well against the spin. Thought we'll take chance with off-cutters," he said after SRH's six-wicket win.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.tay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / MS Dhoni's thunderous reception from Hyderabad crowd leaves Pat Cummins dumbfounded: 'It was loudest I've ever heard'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On